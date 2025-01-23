Anuja, backed by Guneet Monga and Priyanka Chopra, nominated for Oscars 2025

Anuja makes it to the Oscars

The nominations for the 97th Academy Awards were announced on Thursday by Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott.

Out of the 180 films that qualified for the Best Live Action Short Film category, only five films have made it to the race to grab the trophy. Anuja is nominated alongside Alien, I’m Not a Robot, The Last Ranger and A Man Who Would Not Remain Silent.

This is Guneet's third nomination at the Oscars. Her earlier projects, The Elephant Whisperers and Period: End of Sentence, won Oscars, bringing glory to Indian cinema.

Conan O'Brien will be hosting the 2025 Oscars, marking his first time doing so. The 97th Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 2.

About Anuja

The story centres around a nine-year-old title character who works in a back-alley garment factory with her older sister Palak. The narrative follows the young protagonist as she faces a decision that will impact both her future and her family. Adam J Graves described the film as "a heartfelt tribute to the resilience and untold stories of working children".

It is directed by Adam J Graves. The film will be streamed on Netflix. It has been produced by Adam's wife Suchitra Mattai. The live-action film has Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling and Academy Award winner Guneet Monga among its backers.

The film was produced in collaboration with the Salaam Baalak Trust (SBT), a non-profit founded by Mira Nair's family supporting street and working children, alongside Shine Global – known for Academy Award-winning films War/Dance (2007) and Inocente (2012) – and Krushan Naik Films. It stars Ananya Shanbhag, Sajda Pathan, Nagesh Bhosle. The release date of Anuja is yet to be announced.