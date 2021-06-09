Priyanka Chopra is jealous of Parineeti Chopra's postcards from Turkey. See pics, videos

Actor Priyanka Chopra is jealous of her cousin Parineeti Chopra. As the latter took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo from her trip to Turkey, Priyanka left a comment on her post.

In the photo, Parineeti is seen sitting on a beach in a black bikini, with bright blue ocean next to her. She wrote with her picture, "I was doing Pranayama before this photo. Ok thats a lie."

Priyanka commented, "I’m soooo jealous." Parineeti's fans also showered her with compliments. "Omggggg stay happy always," wrote one. "Ohh.... Looking so beauty full," wrote another.

Parineeti held an AMA session on Instagram on Wednesday. When fans asked her where she has been the last few days, sharing pictures from scenic locations, she let them know that she was in Turkey. She also wrote in a post, "I wanna address this since most people are not able to travel from India. I have been outside the country since March. 1 am lucky enough to be able to be travel freely in these difficult times. And I am not taking this blessing for granted."

Pictures from Turkey shared by Parineeti Chopra.

Parineeti thanked everyone for praising her work in her recent releases--Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Saina and The Girl on the Train. She also mentioned that the IMDb rating for her movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar shot up from 1 to 6.3 after fans got to watch it on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

She also said in an interview to a leading daily that she has often not been happy with her previous work. “Yeah, many scenes in many films in the last five years. I was very unhappy with the work I was doing. I had faith in myself but the filmmakers just wouldn’t offer me the parts I was yearning for. I was signing films half-heartedly. I was in a constant state of dissatisfaction. I will be forever indebted to three directors--Amol Gupte (Saina), Dibakar Banerjee (Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar), and Ribhu Dasgupta (The Girl On The Train),” she said.