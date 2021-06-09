Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra is jealous of Parineeti Chopra's postcards from Turkey. See pics, videos
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra is jealous of Parineeti Chopra's postcards from Turkey. See pics, videos

Parineeti Chopra has been sharing pictures and updates from from Turkey, where she is currently on a holiday. Her cousin Priyanka Chopra is 'so jealous'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 10:52 PM IST
Parineeti Chopra shared this picture from Turkey on Wednesday.

Actor Priyanka Chopra is jealous of her cousin Parineeti Chopra. As the latter took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo from her trip to Turkey, Priyanka left a comment on her post.

In the photo, Parineeti is seen sitting on a beach in a black bikini, with bright blue ocean next to her. She wrote with her picture, "I was doing Pranayama before this photo. Ok thats a lie."

Priyanka commented, "I’m soooo jealous." Parineeti's fans also showered her with compliments. "Omggggg stay happy always," wrote one. "Ohh.... Looking so beauty full," wrote another.

Parineeti held an AMA session on Instagram on Wednesday. When fans asked her where she has been the last few days, sharing pictures from scenic locations, she let them know that she was in Turkey. She also wrote in a post, "I wanna address this since most people are not able to travel from India. I have been outside the country since March. 1 am lucky enough to be able to be travel freely in these difficult times. And I am not taking this blessing for granted."

Pictures from Turkey shared by Parineeti Chopra.

Also read: Parineeti Chopra reveals how she went from being Anushka Sharma's PR to her co-star in 3 months

Parineeti thanked everyone for praising her work in her recent releases--Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Saina and The Girl on the Train. She also mentioned that the IMDb rating for her movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar shot up from 1 to 6.3 after fans got to watch it on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

She also said in an interview to a leading daily that she has often not been happy with her previous work. “Yeah, many scenes in many films in the last five years. I was very unhappy with the work I was doing. I had faith in myself but the filmmakers just wouldn’t offer me the parts I was yearning for. I was signing films half-heartedly. I was in a constant state of dissatisfaction. I will be forever indebted to three directors--Amol Gupte (Saina), Dibakar Banerjee (Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar), and Ribhu Dasgupta (The Girl On The Train),” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
parineeti chopra priyanka chopra turkey

Related Stories

bollywood

Parineeti Chopra says she 'didn't shower for two days' for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar scene: 'Came to set in filth'

PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 08:34 AM IST
bollywood

Parineeti Chopra says she was ‘very unhappy’ with her work, ‘knew it was a bad film’ on many occasions

PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 10:04 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

This hilarious pic shows what happens when someone watches you while you work

Cop rescues man who slipped while boarding moving train at Mumbai's Kurla. Watch

Vicky Kaushal posts ‘Baal mat kato’ on Instagram. Here’s why

Mumbai Rains: Tweeple react with photos and videos on showers
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Sonam Kapoor
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP