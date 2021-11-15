Amid Matrix: Resurrection promotions, Priyanka Chopra and Jason Momoa spotted at a London Bar

Priyanka Chopra visited a bar in London on Saturday night where Jason Momoa was also present. The actor is currently in the UK, promoting her upcoming release The Matrix: Resurrection.

In pictures shared by Daily Mail, Priyanka Chopra was seen exiting the Chiltern Firehouse in London. She opted for a casual ensemble for her dinner outing – wearing a fitted black blazer over a black T-shirt along with a pair of checked pants and boots.

On the other hand, Jason Momoa was seen wearing a cream shirt and trousers. He was hugging a friend while posing for the cameras. It isn't clear if Priyanka and Jason crossed paths.

Priyanka has spent most part of this year in London. She was filming for her Amazon series Citadel with Richard Madden in the UK. A few weeks ago, she and the crew travelled to Spain to film another leg of the schedule. Priyanka then travelled back to the US where she celebrated Diwali with her family and friends.

Not only did she host a star-studded party but also attended Diwali parties hosted by Mindy Kaling and Lilly Singh. Priyanka revealed she was back in the UK after her break in an Instagram post.

The actor revealed she's in the country to promote Matrix 4. Sharing a picture with her co-stars Jessica Henwick and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka said, “A day and night well done with @jhenwick and @yahya.”

The Matrix: Resurrection, which stars Keanu Reeves in the lead, released the trailer in September. Though Priyanka Chopra made an appearance, her role is still under the wraps. Fans of the franchise believe that Priyanka could be portraying the role of the grown-up Sati.

Meanwhile, Jason Momoa was recently seen in Dune, alongside Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac, among others. It also has been reported that he will be reprising his role as Aquaman in the sequel of the standalone superhero film.