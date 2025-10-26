Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan pay tribute to Satish Shah; Anupam Kher in tears: ‘Koi haq nahi hai…’

Actors Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Anupam Kher and R Madhavan, among others, mourned the death of veteran actor Satish Shah. The actor died at the age of 74 on Saturday due to septic shock, as per reports. Priyanka Chopra and Anupam Kher remembered Satish Shah in social media posts.

Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor pay tribute to Satish Shah

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka re-shared a post by India Cultural Hub. She wrote, "Folded hands emoji) Rest in Peace, Satishji." Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of Satish in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai with Sumeet Raghavan and Rajesh Kumar. She said, "Rest in glory (folded hands and star emojis) Satish Shah (rainbow emoji)."

Hrithik Roshan, R Madhavan remember Satish

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Hrithik Roshan said, "Rest in peace, dear Satish Sir. I will never forget the kindness you extended to a newcomer like me on set. Your humour and legacy will continue to inspire. My deepest condolences to the family & friends." R Madhavan shared an old photo featuring himself, Satish and Mandira Bedi from their get-together. The three worked together in the popular sitcom Ghar Jamai.

He wrote, "The heavens will be a merrier and a happier place now. Satish Ji we make the Gods laugh out loud as they admire their own creation. Thank you for being such a solid wind beneath my wings early on in my career… for constantly believing in me and egging me on. You will be missed so very much, Satish Ji.. A void that can never be filled… Rest in Eternal Peace, sir, as we grapple on how to carry on without you. OM Shanthi."

Priyanka re-shared a post by India Cultural Hub.

Anupam Kher breaks down talking about Satish

Anupam Kher shared an emotional video for Satish after the actor's "shocking" death. While remembering the actor, Anupam described Satish as a "knowledgeable" person. In the video, Anupam said, “Kya ho raha hai yeh? 3-4 din mein itne acche acche log chale gaye. Kya ho raha hai yeh (What is happening? In the last 3-4 days, so many good people have left us. What is happening?)

The actor also recalled that he would address Satish as "Satish mere Shah (Satish, my King)" and was called “jahapana (king)” by the late actor. Anupam added, “He was a very good friend of mine. Shocking, it's shocking... I was with him in so many films. He used to make me laugh. He had great general knowledge. I used to test him...Koi haq nahi hai aapko aise achanak jaane ka (You don't have the right to leave so suddenly).”

The actor extended his condolences to Satish's wife, Madhu Shah. "Madhu, I feel bad. I am really sad. I give you a big hug. There are no words... There is no word for Satish Shah's loss. Most amazing actor, human being, person... Satish, we will miss you," an upset Anupam ended the video abruptly.

About Satish Shah's career

With a career of over four decades, Satish Shah became a household name through his comic roles in both films and television. The actor starred in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Maalamaal, Hero Hiralal, Main Hoon Na, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Om Shanti Om and Shaadi No. 1, among many others.

His funeral is expected to take place on Sunday.