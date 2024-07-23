Priyanka Chopra longs for Indian food in new ad; fans call her ‘desi girl’ at heart. Watch

Priyanka Chopra featured in a new HSBC advertisement where she discussed her love for Indian food. Sharing the new ad on her Instagram, she wrote how nothing reminds her of home more than Indian food. (Also Read: When 'Punjabi kudi' Priyanka Chopra said she 'can get away with eating as much as she wants to', does not put on weight) Priyanka Chopra has often been candid about her love for food.

Priyanka Chopra’s love for Indian food

Sharing the video on Instagram, Priyanka captioned it, “Nothing reminds us of home more than food, especially when you’re living abroad... our favourite meal and flavours intertwined with our core memories!”

In the video she says, “I was born in India. I live in America now. I’m a big foodie, food lover. Food is so important for community because it brings people together like nothing else. You move across the world, it’s the food that brings you back to that safety net, it’s the food that makes you feel like you belong to a community.”

She meets up with a chef before discussing the dishes he will be whipping up for the three diaspora couples she meets in the ad. One person even jokingly reminds her of her nickname, Piggy Chops as she joins them to share anecdotes over piping hot desi food.

Priyanka Chopra on homecooked food

Priyanka also got candid about how parathas remind her of home, saying, “Ever since I moved, the one thing that I feel is a sudden craving for a specific Indian food. My grandmother used to make this thing called ghum parathas, for the ghee hidden inside her parathas. I think parathas I just associate with family. I associate with Sunday mornings.”

Incidentally, a few hours earlier, Priyanka had shared a picture of a bowl full of palak curry topped with cream and a paratha made by her mother, Madhu Chopra. Sharing it, she wrote, “When you come home to mom after a long days shoot,” with heart eyes emoji.

Fans react

Fans reacted to Priyanka's ad, calling her a ‘desi girl’ at heart. One fan commented, “Oh desi girl .. we miss you In India.” Another wrote, “@priyankachopra this is so warm and eloquently presented- speaks for all of us who have left India and try to retreat our memories through food.” Numerous other fans also commented ‘desi girl’ with heart emojis.

Priyanka will soon be seen in films titled The Bluff and Heads of State.