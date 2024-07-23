When 'Punjabi kudi' Priyanka Chopra said she 'can get away with eating as much as she wants to', does not put on weight

Last year, Priyanka Chopra made headlines after she said in an interview that she cried to her husband, singer Nick Jonas, after she was body-shamed as 'not sample sized' by a stylist. Back in 2008, in an interview with ETimes, the actor had opened up about how she refuses to diet, and the fact that she’s been genetically blessed with a good metabolism. Also read: Priyanka Chopra's 'not sample size' comment against stylist divides internet Priyanka Chopra spoke about not following a strict diet back in the day.

'I eat well like a Punjabi kudi'

Priyanka had said, "Fortunately I do not have a tendency to put on weight and can get away eating as much as I want to, which is a blessing in this industry. But even then, I’m not weight-conscious and eat well like a Punjabi kudi (girl). I love eating ghar ka khana (homecooked food) and am non-fussy about food. So no diet plans for me at all. What I do try and avoid is oily food. I don’t have that in excess."

Priyanka would 'binge on chocolates, cakes'

She had added, "My daily diet consists of regular food like chapati, vegetables, soups, salads, rice, dal and lots of fruits. Also juices and water are very high on my intake list. In fact, water is a must for everyone, at least 10 glasses a day. I often overshoot that, but it does wonders to your skin. But I often indulge my tastebuds over weekends and they are reserved for binging on chocolates, cakes and tandooris."

Priyanka on being body shamed

In March 2023, Priyanka said she arrived at an event 'feeling crappy'. The actor said that a day before attending the event in Los Angeles, an unnamed person had body shamed her, and told her that she 'wasn’t sample sized.’ Priyanka shared her experience during a conversation with Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke at the South by Southwest Film Festival (SXSW 2023).

“I’ve been told many things that are difficult to hear. I arrive feeling crappy because somebody told me yesterday I wasn’t ‘sample sized.’ I was hurt and I discussed it with my family and I cried to my husband and my team and I felt really bad about the fact I’m not sample-sized and that that’s a problem, apparently. Most of us are not. ‘Sample-sized’ is a size 2. Who’s a size 2? I don’t see a lot of hands," Priyanka said as she looked to the audience.

Priyanka, who turned 42 on July 18, will soon be seen in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, as well as in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers. The Bluff is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her.