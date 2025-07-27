Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas sing daughter Malti's 'favourite morning song' APT as they attend BLACKPINK show in New York

Actor Priyanka Chopra has officially declared that she is a fan of BLACKPINK. She attended the K-pop group's concert in New York, as part of their Deadline World Tour, along with her husband-singer Nick Jonas. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday morning, Priyanka and Nick posted videos from the event. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended BLACKPINK's concert in New York.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas attend BLACKPINK's concert

Priyanka shared a clip of BLACKPINK member Lisa performing to a song on stage. She was dressed in a black outfit. Sharing it, Priyanka tagged Lisa and wrote, "What a queen."

Priyanka posted another video of Jennie, Rose, Jisoo joining Lisa on stage as they all performed together. She simply added a red heart, a flushed face and a smiling face with hearts emojis. The actor also tagged the official Instagram accounts of BLACKPINK, Jennie, Rose, Jisoo and Lisa.

Priyanka and Nick vibe to Jennie, Rose, Jisoo, Lisa's songs

A fan account shared a video of Priyanka and Nick Jonas at the show. In the clip, seemingly shared by Priyanka on TikTok, the duo grooved to BLACKPINK's songs. The video started with Priyanka vibing to the music and Nick joining he soon after. The duo posed for a brief moment to smile and pose for the camera.

For the event, Priyanka was seen in a grey dress and earrings while Nick opted for a shirt, jacket and pants. The caption read, "Priyanka and Nick tonight at the Blackpink concert in NY."

Nick and Priyanka sing Malti's favourite song

Nick shared a clip of the K-pop group performing on stage and wrote, “@blackpinkofficial in your area!!!” He posted another video of BLACKPINK member Rose performing her hit song APT. He and Priyanka sang the track along with the rest of the audience. He wrote, "APT (fire emoji).

Last month, during her appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Priyanka had spoken about their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' love for APT featuring Rose and Bruno Mars. Priyanka had said, "APT is her favourite song, by the way. Every morning. It’s her morning anthem. Every single day."

Priyanka and Lisa are both Bvlgari brand ambassadors and attend events together. On several occasions, they interacted with each other.

About Priyanka's upcoming projects

Priyanka was recently seen in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, it is streaming on Prime Video. She has several other projects in the pipeline. She is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. Fans will also see Priyanka in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu. Priyanka will be seen in the second season of the web series Citadel.