Priyanka Chopra plays Ludo with Nick Jonas and her in-laws, see pic

Priyanka Chopra revealed she spent Palm Sunday with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, and her mother-in-law Denise. Palm Sunday falls on the Sunday before Easter. The actor took to Instagram Stories to post a picture of the Ludo game they played on the holiday.

In the picture, a wooden Ludo board rested on a bed of palm leaves. A table plant could be seen in one corner of the frame. Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, "Palm Sunday and ludo! #culturalmashup." She tagged Mama Jonas, Nick, and Kevin Jonas in her post.

Priyanka Chopra reveals her whereabouts on Palm Sunday.

Priyanka has been stationed in London since the start of the year. The actor had travelled to the United Kingdom to film her movie Text For You, and stayed back for another upcoming project, Citadel. Priyanka stars opposite Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden in the series, executive produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

Earlier this month, photos from the sets of the show surfaced online, and gave a glimpse of the actors performing some stunts. Richard sported a green uniform with modern armour, belt, and gloves while Priyanka sported a black and white uniform. She had her hair tied in braids and was swinging from the harness.

In an interview with Indian Express, the Russo Brothers praised the actor. "She’s an incredible star. I mean I think she has been amazing. We just had a table read of the show a couple of days ago and it was fantastic. We are so proud of that show. We are excited for audiences to see it. We are just beginning production on it now."

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty says 'love is power' in a rare social media post, poses with Saand Ki Aankh producer

Apart from Citadel, Priyanka will also appear in Matrix 4. She also recently confirmed that she will be starring in a Bollywood movie. The details are still under wraps.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON