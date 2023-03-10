Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra poses with Preity Zinta in selfie from Holi party, teases friend in unseen pic from LA bash

Priyanka Chopra poses with Preity Zinta in selfie from Holi party, teases friend in unseen pic from LA bash

Published on Mar 10, 2023 10:57 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra posed with Preity Zinta for a selfie from Holi. She also teased a friend in an unseen pic from the occasion. See posts here.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actors Priyanka Chopra and Preity Zinta celebrated Holi together this year at the former's Los Angeles home. A few unseen photos of the actors from the bash have now emerged online. In a post shared by Priyanka's friend Divya Jyoti, the actor is seen teasing her while making a face. (Also Read | Inside Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Holi party in LA with Preity Zinta, lots of 'dancing and yummy food'. Watch)

Priyanka Chopra had colours on her face while she held something in her hands. For the occasion, Priyanka opted for a white and green outfit. Sharing several other pictures with her family and friends, Divya captioned the post, "Happy Holi!"

Paresh Ghelani shared a post that also featured Priyanka's husband-singer Nick Jonas and Preity's husband Gene Goodenough. In the first photo, Priyanka, Nick, Paresh, and others posed for a photo clicked by Preity. The second picture showed Priyanka smiling as Preity clicked a selfie. The photo also featured Gene and Paresh smiling at the back as they posed for the camera.

All of them were smeared in colours. He captioned the post, "Celebrating colors of life, friends and rainbow of souls. Thank you @priyankachopra and @nickjonas for hosting and bridging the cultures and celebrating humans. @realpz and #genegoodenough thank you for capturing the moments!!"

On Thursday, Priyanka shared a picture on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Happy Holi to all celebrating! As you can tell we take it very seriously." Preity also shared some glimpses from her celebration and thanked Priyanka and Nick for hosting such a fun Holi.

"Happy Holi everyone What a fun day today turned out to be. Thank you @priyankachopra & @nickjonas for being such gracious & fun hosts. Absolutely loved celebrating Holi with you guys. Thank god it was not raining & the sun was out. I'm sleeping like a baby tonight after all the dancing & yummy food #Happyholi #Desivibes #Ting," she captioned the post.

Priyanka will be next seen in an upcoming spy-thriller web series Citadel which will stream on the OTT platform Prime Video from April 28. In Citadel, Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden play elite spies who work for an organisation called Citadel. She also has the romantic comedy Love Again in the pipeline. Nick Jonas also has a special cameo in the movie. Priyanka will feature with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.

