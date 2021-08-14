Priyanka Chopra poses with Sandra Oh, Awkwafina at dinner date: ‘When you get a seat at the cool kids’ table’

Actor Priyanka Chopra shared a picture from her dinner date with actors Awkwafina, Sandra Oh, Michelle Yeoh and Sonoya Mizuno. This comes hours after fans shared pictures and videos of her enjoying a meal with them and filmmaker Paul Feig in London.

“When u get a seat at the cool kids’ table. #queens #asianpride,” Priyanka captioned her Instagram post, adding crown and heart emojis. Her manager Anjula Acharia dropped fire emojis on the post and added the hashtag ‘Asian girls’. Michelle, Awkwafina and Sandra shared another picture from the same get-together on their respective pages. +

Priyanka has been stationed in London for several months now due to her professional commitments. She finished shooting for the romantic comedy Text For You earlier this year and is currently shooting for the Amazon spy series Citadel, executive produced by the Russo brothers.

Recently, Priyanka was joined in London by her husband Nick Jonas. In a video shared online by a fan club, they were seen packing on the PDA -- she gave him a peck on the cheek, stroked his cheek, and nuzzled his shoulders. Her mother Madhu Chopra also accompanied them.

Priyanka’s upcoming projects include a romantic comedy written by Mindy Kaling, a wedding-based reality show that she will collaborate with Nick on, and a biopic of Ma Anand Sheela directed by Barry Levinson. She recently also announced her Bollywood comeback with Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, in which she will star alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

In an Instagram post, Priyanka revealed how Jee Le Zaraa came to be. She said that she wanted to return to Bollywood with a ‘never been done before’ film and thought of starring in one with an all-female cast. “This led to an impulsive phone call… to my 2 real friends about this idea that involved 3 on-screen girlfriends. A celebration of friendship we called it!!” she said.

Priyanka met with Alia and Katrina in February last year to discuss the idea, and incidentally, Farhan was making a female road trip film at the same time. “Talk about all the stars aligning!! And here we are today… #JeeLeZaraa… it only took 3 years to align all our schedules but we stuck together and got it done! This one is to sisterhood… to friendship and to breaking the mould!! Can’t wait to get on the road with Aloo and Katty. My heart’s smiling. See you at the movies,” Priyanka wrote.