Priyanka Chopra celebrated birthday in yellow swimsuit. Paparazzi manages sneaky pics from beach party

Actor Priyanka Chopra chose the brightest, sunniest outfit to ring in her 40th birthday earlier this week. The actor partied in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with her family, friends and even her newborn daughter Malti Marie. (Also read: Sharvari Wagh shares more fun pics with Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ileana D'Cruz from Maldives vacation. See here)

Pictures shared by paparazzi accounts on social media show Priyanka in a yellow swimming suit paired with a yellow mesh top and skirt. She also wore a matching head scarf with her outfit. Husband Nick Jonas wore a black casual outfit and chatted with Priyanka's friends and family – including her mother Madhu Chopra, business partner Maneesh Goyal and her best friend Tamanna Dutt.

Priyanka Chopra frolicked along the beach with her friends, sipped some bear in disposable cups and posed for photos. Later at night, she was treated to a mariachi band at their place of stay as they all celebrated her milestone birthday.

Priyanka and Nick married in India in 2018. They welcomed their baby daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas earlier this year via a surrogate. The baby was born premature; therefore Priyanka chose not to share her photos on social media, until she was fully well. The actor shared her first photo on Mother's Day.

“After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home…Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you,” she wrote in her post.

Priyanka will be seen next in Citadel, Ending Things, It's All Coming Back To Me and Jee Le Zaraa. Her last on-screen appearance was a small role in The Matrix Resurrection.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON