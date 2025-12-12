Priyanka Chopra reacts to a RJ's pitch perfect imitation of her; internet calls it 'just unbelievable’

Actor Priyanka Chopra recently came across a reel featuring a RJ mimicking her, particularly her thoughts on how hard it can be to simply be yourself and how people often fixate on what they can’t do instead of celebrating what they’ve already achieved. And Priyanka couldn’t resist reacting to it. Earlier this week, Priyanka Chopra came to India for a work commitment.

Priyanka reacts to her copy

On Friday, Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories to re-post the reel in which social media user RJ Adaa, whose name is Adaa Jolly, is mimicking her.

In the reel, RJ Adaa is heard saying, “I genuinely have to ask, can we get done with this? I mean, can we get done and move on from the constant complaining, the nagging about the things that couldn't happen, or the money we couldn't make or the decision we couldn't take of the things we couldn't do? I mean, of course it could have been better. Of course you could have done so much more, but can we please Just for a moment, look at what all we've actually done, you know, even the little things, every little step in your career, and so many things you must have forgotten because you're busy thinking about what didn't happen.”

“You've done so good, so I genuinely think we shouldn't be so hard on ourselves, and let's make this very important fix and walk proud towards 2026,” the RJ added.

Now, Priyanka has reacted to the clip by re-posting it on her Instagram Stories with a witty message. Sharing the reel, Priyanka wrote, “Spewing facts” along with clapping and laughing emoji.

In fact, a lot of Priyanka’s fans took notice of the reel after she posted it on her handle. “Here after Priyanka story,” one social media user wrote, with another sharing, “What a moment… PC ... Genuinely.”

Priyanka's Insta Story.

Earlier this week, Priyanka came to India to shoot for a special episode of Kapil Sharma’s The Great Indian Kapil Show season 4 in Mumbai. She went back to New York after spending less than 12 hours in Mumbai.

Priyanka’s busy schedule

Priyanka is all set to return to Indian cinema after years with SS Rajamouli’s Telugu film Varanasi, which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film will be released in theatres for Sankranthi 2027.

Priyanka will also be next seen in The Bluff, in which she is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate. She is also working on the second season of the web series Citadel.