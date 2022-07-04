Priyanka Chopra can relate with Anshula Kapoor's video on the relief of taking off bra after day out: 'Everyday'

Producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Anshula Kapoor has shared a video that all women can relate with. On Sunday, she took to Instagram to share a video on the sweet relief of taking off a bra after a day out. The video got her a reaction from actor Priyanka Chopra as well. (Also read: Anshula Kapoor says she is not going to wait for ‘perfectly toned arms’, talks about 'squishy arms and stretch marks')

In the video, Anshula is seen in a black and white printed dress, smiling at the camera as she takes off her bra from under her outfit. She waves it in front of the camera before throwing it away. Sharing the video, she wrote, “The best part about coming home from Sunday brunch! #NoBraClub."

Reacting to the video, Priyanka Chopra commented, “Everyday." She even shared a laughing emoji with her post. Anshula's followers also mentioned how relatable her post was. “During the pandemic every day was Sunday,” commented one. “This is me everyday,” wrote another. “No better feeling than freeing the girls from boob jail,” said a follower.

Anshula is always sharing relatable and body positive content on her Instagram page. Recently, she shared a post about how she will no longer wait for her arms to get toned before she starts wearing sleeveless outfits. “Contemplated posting this video 65799 times, because my arms are one of my biggest insecurities. Wearing sleeveless anything (even at home) still makes me nervous/ uncomfortable! My squishy arms & stretch marks are natural human things… They make me, ME! So maybe it’s time I wear whatever I want to wear, and just go with it? This is me having a moment.. Perfectly toned arms be damned - I’m not waiting for that,” she wrote with a video of her from the gym.

Anshula is the daughter of Boney from his first wife Mona Shourie. She is also the younger sister of actor Arjun Kapoor and half-sister of Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. She is the founder of Fankind, an organisation that helps fans connect with their favourite stars and raise money for a cause.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON