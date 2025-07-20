Priyanka Chopra reacts to old video of Uorfi Javed slamming a man for criticising her outfit

Social media star Uorfi Javed, known for her bold and unapologetic fashion sense, has once again sparked attention in the virtual world. An old video of her defending her choices to a man at the airport who criticised her outfit has resurfaced online, and it has received a thumbs up from Priyanka Chopra. Uorfi Javed got a thumbs up from Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra likes Uorfi Javed’s video

In the video, which dates back to 2023, Uorfi is seen wearing a green backless dress. The clip shows her getting into an argument with a man as she leaves the airport in Mumbai.

In the clip, a man is heard saying, “Allowed nahi hai aisa kapda India mein. India ka naam kharaab karrahe ho (These kinds of clothes are not allowed in India. You are ruining the name of India).”

Following which, Uorfi responded, "Aapke baap ka kuch jaa raha hai kya? Nahi jaa raha hai na aapke baap ka? Jao apna kaam karo (Mind your own business! Go do your job)."

When the man repeats his statement, Uorfi is seen losing her calm, and hitting back, “Teri beti hun? Ja na apna kaam kar. (Am I your daughter? Go mind your own business)."

The video has surfaced on social media once again, with people praising Uorfi for being confident about her fashion choice. The video on one page on Instagram was even liked by actor Priyanka Chopra.

About Urofi and Priyanka

Urofi, who gained popularity for her quirky style and bold and unconventional fashion choices, recently won the reality web series, The Traitors, which premiered on Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Priyanka was last seen in Heads of State, an Prime Video film, alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She is also working on SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu. Priyanka will also be seen as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff, and has the second season of the web series Citadel also in the pipeline.