Priyanka Chopra's book Unfinished features unseen pics of 'griha pravesh' with Nick Jonas, more family photos
Actor Priyanka Chopra released her book, Unfinished, on Tuesday, and fans have finally got their hands on some unseen pictures. The book includes many family photos, and images of some other important moments from the actor's life.
One photo from the book showed a glimpse into Priyanka's 'griha pravesh' ceremony, with husband Nick Jonas, at their Los Angeles home. The couple moved into their new house during the lockdown last year. The photo showed Priyanka in a white kurta pyjama with an orange dupatta over her head. She carried a steel pot on her head, as she walked through the door while Nick followed behind.
The description on the picture read, "Moving into our new house during quarantine was unusual but we made the best of it, including a Griha Pravesh (house warming) ceremony."
Another photo showed Priyanka and Nick cuddling with their dogs -- Diana, Gino and Panda. In a third picture, Priyanka and Nick posed together after their engagement at the 'magical island of Crete' in July 2018.
Priyanka and Nick arrived in India in August, 2018 for their Hindu engagement ceremony. They tied the knot in December, 2018 in Jodhpur.
Priyanka, in her book, has talked about many different and important moments from her life -- from the racism she suffered in America to how she was asked to get plastic surgery done of herself.
Also read: Kangana Ranaut compares herself to Meryl Streep, says she will 'give up her arrogance' if anyone can name better actress
In a recent interview to Asian Style magazine, Priyanka said that everyone who found a mention in her book was sent a copy of it. "Everyone who is mentioned in the book, has read the book. I was very clear about that. I didn’t want any surprises later. In fact, I worked on it in a very weird way. When I wrote about my experiences, I penned down my version that I remembered. Then I would call up the person who was part of it, to corroborate my story. I needed a lot of filling in the blanks from them. Memory is funny thing; you leave a lot behind," she said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena, Karisma, spotted as Kapoor family congregates post Rajiv Kapoor's death
- Members of the Kapoor family -- Kareena, Karisma, Randhir, Babita -- were spotted after the death of Rajiv Kapoor on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RIP Rajiv Kapoor: He was best known for his work in Ram Teri Ganga Maili
- Raj Kapoor's youngest son, Rajiv Kapoor, breathed his last on Tuesday. He reportedly died after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka's book features unseen pics of 'griha pravesh' with Nick and more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajiv Kapoor dies at 58, industry pays tribute to 'Chimpu uncle', see messages
- Members of the film industry paid tribute to Rajiv Kapoor, who died on Tuesday at the age of 58.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt stuns in hot pink, shares new pics from Maldives holiday with BFFs
- Alia Bhatt shared a new picture from her Maldives holiday with her girl gang. See pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Anushka Sharma stood up for Priyanka Chopra on Koffee with Karan
- Actor Anushka Sharma stood up for Priyanka Chopra, in an appearance on Koffee with Karan. This is the question she wanted to ask her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajiv Kapoor dies at 58, Neetu Kapoor pays tribute
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan wishes Amrita Singh on birthday, calls mom 'boss lady'
- Sara Ali Khan has shared pictures with mother Amrita Singh to celebrate the senior actor's birthday on Tuesday. She called Amrita 'boss lady' and her 'soul sister' among other things.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tabu on entering 30th year as an actor: I take it as a big compliment if people say I am timeless
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana says she will give up arrogance if anyone can name actor with more range
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kriti shares Bachchan Pandey BTS pics, gives a glimpse of her character Myra
- Kriti Sanon has shared a couple of pictures from her shoot of her upcoming film Bachchan Pandey. She plays a journalist in the film, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee Pannu shares Tahir Raj Bhasin's first look from Looop Lapeta
- Taapsee Pannu introduced a new character from her upcoming film Looop Lapeta. Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin plays a character called Satya in the film. Her character in the film is called Savi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unfinished review: Priyanka Chopra reveals private life details in moving book
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayushmann Khurrana enjoys jungle safari with family at Kaziranga National Park
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman drops video from 33 years ago to wish friend on wedding anniversary
- Actor Salman Khan on Monday shared a throwback video from his young days to wish a close friend, Sadiq on his wedding anniversary. He also joked about how Sadiq's wife was the reason the marriage survived. He also had a piece of advice for her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox