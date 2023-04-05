Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti smiles as she looks at ‘nani’ Madhu Chopra in new pic

Priyanka Chopra is currently in India with her family. After dominating the NMACC launch events during the weekend with her stylish appearances alongside singer-husband Nick Jonas, she is now busy promoting her upcoming web series, Citadel. Meanwhile, her mom Dr Madhu Chopra have taken over the baby duty. Late Tuesday, Madhu shared a glimpse of her time with Malti on social media. Also read: Citadel premiere: Varun Dhawan, Rekha, Nora Fatehi and others attend with Priyanka Chopra Dr Madhu Chopra has shared an adorable picture with Malti on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Dr Madhu Chopra shared an adorable picture with Malti. It showed Madhu holding Malti in her arms as they both smile while looking at each other. Malti looks cute in a white frock and a hairband and is also seen wearing tiny earrings.

Madhu Chopra with Malti.

Madhu often spends her time with Malti in Los Angeles ever since her birth last year. Malti's name is inspired from Madhu and Nick Jonas' mom Denise's middle names. In an interview to The New Indian Express last year, Madhu had revealed how she and Nick take care of Malti. “I give a massage and Nick gives her a bath and changes her diapers,” she said. She had also said that she was “honoured” that Malti was named after her.

On Tuesday, Priyanka headlined the Citadel premiere alongside co-star Richard Madden. She looked stunning in a sky blue Versace gown with a thigh-high slit, paired with navy blue pumps. She posed alongside Richard, who was in a black suit. Many of her Bollywood colleagues and friends including mom Madhu Chopra attended the premiere. Varun Dhawan, who stars in the Indian leg of the web series, was also present.

Priyanka and Richard play elite intelligence agents Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane respectively in the Amazon Prime spy thriller series. The story of Citadel follows Mason and Nadia, who had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives after independent global spy agency Citadel's fall. Also starring Stanley Tucci, the series will start streaming from April 28.

Priyanka also has a Hollywood film Love Again with Sam Heughan and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa in pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON