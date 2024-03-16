Priyanka Chopra says daughter Malti is her ‘fashion muse’ at the moment: I love dressing her up

Priyanka Chopra talked about dressing her daughter Malti Marie in a new interview during her trip to India. The actor was speaking to Vogue when she revealed how much she enjoys choosing Malti's outfit for the day and called her ‘fashion muse.’ (Also read: Priyanka Chopra is back home in India and she's brought daughter Malti Marie along. Watch video) Priyanka Chopra spoke about her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

What Priyanka said

During the interview, when Priyanka was asked about her current fashion muse, she instantly replied, “My fashion muse at the moment is my daughter, I love dressing her up. I literally wake up every morning with a fit for her, like this will be her fit for the day and this will be her fit for the night and I will be in pajamas. I forget to dress myself.”

In the same interview, she said that she is a ‘golds and diamonds’ girl and that a fashion trend she wishes that stays more in the trend is athleisure. When asked about a film that is her current mood board for fashion, she smiled and said, “Just for fun I will say The Devil Wears Prada.”

More details

Priyanka and Malti Marie landed in India a few days ago for the little one's second trip to the actor's homeland. The mother-daughter duo arrived at Mumbai airport and was photographed leaving together along with the actor's team in their waiting cars. Priyanka's long-time manager Anjula Acharya also joined them. She shared a picture of herself and Malti on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Mumbai meri jaan (Mumbai, my darling). Here we go!” A day later, the actor looked stunning in a light pink saree as she appeared for an event in Mumbai on Friday evening.

Priyanka and Nick got married in 2018 in Rajasthan. They welcomed daughter Malti in 2022. She recently turned two and the family came together for her Elmo-themed birthday party.

