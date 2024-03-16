 Priyanka Chopra says daughter Malti is her ‘fashion muse’ at the moment: I love dressing her up | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Priyanka Chopra says daughter Malti is her ‘fashion muse’ at the moment: I love dressing her up

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 16, 2024 06:23 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra landed in Mumbai with her daughter Malti Marie a few days ago. She is in India to promote a brand.

Priyanka Chopra talked about dressing her daughter Malti Marie in a new interview during her trip to India. The actor was speaking to Vogue when she revealed how much she enjoys choosing Malti's outfit for the day and called her ‘fashion muse.’ (Also read: Priyanka Chopra is back home in India and she's brought daughter Malti Marie along. Watch video)

Priyanka Chopra spoke about her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.
Priyanka Chopra spoke about her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

What Priyanka said

During the interview, when Priyanka was asked about her current fashion muse, she instantly replied, “My fashion muse at the moment is my daughter, I love dressing her up. I literally wake up every morning with a fit for her, like this will be her fit for the day and this will be her fit for the night and I will be in pajamas. I forget to dress myself.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In the same interview, she said that she is a ‘golds and diamonds’ girl and that a fashion trend she wishes that stays more in the trend is athleisure. When asked about a film that is her current mood board for fashion, she smiled and said, “Just for fun I will say The Devil Wears Prada.”

More details

Priyanka and Malti Marie landed in India a few days ago for the little one's second trip to the actor's homeland. The mother-daughter duo arrived at Mumbai airport and was photographed leaving together along with the actor's team in their waiting cars. Priyanka's long-time manager Anjula Acharya also joined them. She shared a picture of herself and Malti on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Mumbai meri jaan (Mumbai, my darling). Here we go!” A day later, the actor looked stunning in a light pink saree as she appeared for an event in Mumbai on Friday evening.

Priyanka and Nick got married in 2018 in Rajasthan. They welcomed daughter Malti in 2022. She recently turned two and the family came together for her Elmo-themed birthday party.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Explore the art deco structures of Mumbai through a heritage walk with HT! Participate Now!

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra says daughter Malti is her ‘fashion muse’ at the moment: I love dressing her up
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On