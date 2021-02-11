IND USA
Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas and mother Dr Madhu Chopra.
Priyanka Chopra says she spied on Nick Jonas when he took her mom out for lunch: ‘I sent my security to take pictures'

  • Priyanka Chopra admitted to having Nick Jonas tailed when he took her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, out to lunch for the first time.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:08 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas blew through relationship milestones at a dizzying pace, with him flying to Mumbai with her to meet her family within a month of their first date. He took her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, out to lunch when she was busy with a meeting. However, she was ‘curious’ and sent her security to tail them.

During an appearance on The Morning Show to promote her memoir Unfinished, Priyanka said that she found it a little ‘strange’ that Nick was taking Madhu out alone, as they were just weeks into their relationship. So, she did a little snooping of her own.

“For people who do know me, I have a little bit of a control issue. I like to control the circumstances around me. I was very curious. I had a meeting. I was like, ‘Babe, what are you going to do? I have a meeting.’ He says, ‘Don’t worry about me. I am in Mumbai. I am going to take your mom out for lunch.’ That was just so strange to me because this was like a couple of weeks of us dating and my mom and him alone, you know,” Priyanka said, adding with a laugh, “So I sent my security to take pictures, so that I could study their body language.”

After a whirlwind romance, Priyanka and Nick got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in December 2018 in dual ceremonies - Hindu and Christian - to honour each other’s traditions. The two will executive produce an Amazon reality show inspired by their own sangeet ceremony. The unscripted series will follow engaged couples as they prepare for a grand sangeet.

Priyanka was recently seen in back-to-back Netflix releases, We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger. She is currently in London, where she has begun shooting for Citadel.

