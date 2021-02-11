Priyanka Chopra says she spied on Nick Jonas when he took her mom out for lunch: ‘I sent my security to take pictures'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas blew through relationship milestones at a dizzying pace, with him flying to Mumbai with her to meet her family within a month of their first date. He took her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, out to lunch when she was busy with a meeting. However, she was ‘curious’ and sent her security to tail them.

During an appearance on The Morning Show to promote her memoir Unfinished, Priyanka said that she found it a little ‘strange’ that Nick was taking Madhu out alone, as they were just weeks into their relationship. So, she did a little snooping of her own.

“For people who do know me, I have a little bit of a control issue. I like to control the circumstances around me. I was very curious. I had a meeting. I was like, ‘Babe, what are you going to do? I have a meeting.’ He says, ‘Don’t worry about me. I am in Mumbai. I am going to take your mom out for lunch.’ That was just so strange to me because this was like a couple of weeks of us dating and my mom and him alone, you know,” Priyanka said, adding with a laugh, “So I sent my security to take pictures, so that I could study their body language.”

After a whirlwind romance, Priyanka and Nick got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in December 2018 in dual ceremonies - Hindu and Christian - to honour each other’s traditions. The two will executive produce an Amazon reality show inspired by their own sangeet ceremony. The unscripted series will follow engaged couples as they prepare for a grand sangeet.

Priyanka was recently seen in back-to-back Netflix releases, We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger. She is currently in London, where she has begun shooting for Citadel.

