Priyanka Chopra shares new picture from Spain, suggests ‘moving forward’ in life

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared another picture on Instagram from the streets of Spain. Priyanka earlier shared pictures from her day out on a yacht with her friends and mother. She is currently shooting from Spain for her upcoming web series Citadel.

Backed by Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers, Citadel also stars Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden. In the picture, the actor can be seen holding an empty bottle in her hand as she stands against a wall, looking away from the camera. “If you are not moving forward…You fall back," she wrote alongside.

On Wednesday, Priyanka shared a picture with her mother, Madhu Chopra. The duo went sightseeing with her dog Diana. Priyanka sported a white shirt with black skirt, while her mother wore a black floral dress.

Earlier, Priyanka shared pictures from Valencia, Spain. She captioned the photos as, “A perfect day off. #AboutYesterday." The photo album starts with a picture of Priyanka posing on the yacht in a yellow monokini and a white hat. In the second picture she can be seen smiling wide as she swam in the Balearic Sea. In other pictures, she can be seen holding her mother's hand, kissing her pet dog Diana and posing in a red bikini. In one of the pictures, she can be seen hanging out with actor Osy Ikhile and costume designer Sara Sensoy.

Apart from shooting for Citadel in Spain, Priyanka has a lot of projects lined up. She has just wrapped up Matrix 4: Resurrections and Text For You. She will also mark her appearance in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, who is also producing it. Most recently, Priyanka announced her big Bollywood comeback Jee Le Zaraa, which will also star Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.