Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra shares pics of her 'family time' in New York with mom Madhu, celebrates Pride Month
Priyanka Chopra with her family members in New York.
Priyanka Chopra with her family members in New York.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra shares pics of her 'family time' in New York with mom Madhu, celebrates Pride Month

Priyanka Chopra, who has been based in the UK for the last few months, landed in New York and shared pictures as she spent time with her family, including her mother Dr Madhu Chopra.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 02:31 PM IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra has 'just landed' in New York City to celebrate Pride Month with her family. The actor treated fans to a few glimpses from the get-together.

The former Miss World is spending some quality time with her family after returning from the UK, where she was shooting for her upcoming series Citadel.

The actor took to Instagram to share a few pictures from her 'family time' in New York City where they also celebrated Pride Month.

Priyanka Chopra was seen dressed in an all-white ensemble and undoubtedly, in one of her most stylish outfits!

Giving a voguish touch to her outfit, the diva accessorised the look with large half hoop gold earrings, a luxurious watch, elegant bracelet and rings. Not to miss is her stylish shades and clear peep-toe pumps.

Priyanka Chopra shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram Stories.
Priyanka Chopra shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram Stories.

Priyanka tied her hair in a sleek middle-parted low bun and glammed up her look with her signature brown shade lipstick. She captioned the post as, "Sunday's OOTD. Feeling the love in NYC...Happy Pride."

June marks a time when millions of people come together to support the LGBTQ community. It was first celebrated in the US in 2000 when then US President Bill Clinton issued a presidential proclamation designating the month. To celebrate it, people come out on the streets for pride parades, marches and rallies.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu says Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane were 'scared' to film intimate scenes with her in Haseen Dillruba

Pride is about people coming together, to show and celebrate how far gay rights have come and how much is still left to achieve. Pride month is about equality, teaching acceptance, education in pride history and above all, love. This year, celebrations across the globe are resuming gradually as Covid-19 restrictions are being lifted and more people get vaccinated.

On the work front, Priyanka has an interesting lineup of projects in the pipeline including- the spy series Citadel, Text for You, Matrix 4. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
unicef ambassador priyanka chopra priyanka chopra jonas priyanka chopra + 1 more
RELATED STORIES
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.