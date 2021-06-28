Priyanka Chopra shares pics of her 'family time' in New York with mom Madhu, celebrates Pride Month

Actor Priyanka Chopra has 'just landed' in New York City to celebrate Pride Month with her family. The actor treated fans to a few glimpses from the get-together.

The former Miss World is spending some quality time with her family after returning from the UK, where she was shooting for her upcoming series Citadel.

The actor took to Instagram to share a few pictures from her 'family time' in New York City where they also celebrated Pride Month.

Priyanka Chopra was seen dressed in an all-white ensemble and undoubtedly, in one of her most stylish outfits!

Giving a voguish touch to her outfit, the diva accessorised the look with large half hoop gold earrings, a luxurious watch, elegant bracelet and rings. Not to miss is her stylish shades and clear peep-toe pumps.

Priyanka Chopra shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram Stories.

Priyanka tied her hair in a sleek middle-parted low bun and glammed up her look with her signature brown shade lipstick. She captioned the post as, "Sunday's OOTD. Feeling the love in NYC...Happy Pride."

June marks a time when millions of people come together to support the LGBTQ community. It was first celebrated in the US in 2000 when then US President Bill Clinton issued a presidential proclamation designating the month. To celebrate it, people come out on the streets for pride parades, marches and rallies.

Pride is about people coming together, to show and celebrate how far gay rights have come and how much is still left to achieve. Pride month is about equality, teaching acceptance, education in pride history and above all, love. This year, celebrations across the globe are resuming gradually as Covid-19 restrictions are being lifted and more people get vaccinated.

On the work front, Priyanka has an interesting lineup of projects in the pipeline including- the spy series Citadel, Text for You, Matrix 4. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in.