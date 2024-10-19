Priyanka Chopra showers love on young fan at Paani screening, attends event with mom Madhu, brother Siddharth. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra attended the screening of her production Paani in Mumbai hours before flying out of the city. Several videos and pictures of the actor posing for the paparazzi emerged on social media platforms. The actor also shared a post on her Instagram. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra clicks pics with paparazzi, interacts with them before flying out of Mumbai. Watch) Priyanka Chopra at screening the Paani with Madhu Chopra and Siddharth Chopra.

Priyanka attends Paani screening

In a video, Priyanka was seen giving different poses on the red carpet. The cast and crew of the film also joined her for pictures. A family of three, including a child, also joined Priyanka. After interacting with them, Priyanka spoke to the child, who was shy. She also held his hand and gently touched his cheek.

Madhu, Siddharth joined Priyanka

At the event, Priyanka greeted Sooraj Barjatya and Ashutosh Gowariker with hugs. Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, and brother, Siddharth Chopra, also joined her at the event. Priyanka opted for a shimmery golden off shoulder outfit for the event.

Priyanka shares post

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a bunch of pictures from inside her hotel as she got ready for the event. She didn't caption the post but added sparkles emojis. Reacting to the post, Saira Banu dropped a red heart emoji. Bhumi Pednekar posted raised hands emojis.

Parineeti Chopra, Mrunal Thakur, Rajkummar Rao, Neena Gupta, Upasana, Bipasha Basu and Huma Qureshi, among other celebrities, liked the post. Priyanka flew out of Mumbai early on Saturday morning. She posed with the paparazzi before heading inside the terminal.

About Paani

Directed by Addinath M Kothare, the film sees him essaying the role of Hanumant Kendre. Paani also features Rucha Vaidya, Subodh Bhave, Rajit Kapur, Kishore Kadam, Nitin Dixit, Sachin Goswami, Mohanabai, Shripad Joshi and Vikas Pandurang Patil in prominent roles.

Inspired by the real-life story of Hanumant Kendre, who is known for his work in transforming water conservation in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra, the Marathi film released in cinemas on October 18.