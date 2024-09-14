Fans finally get a good look at Priyanka Chopra's tattoo of daughter Malti Marie. Can you spot it?

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas are currently in France. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the duo shared a bunch of pictures giving fans a glimpse of their trip. What caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans was Priyanka's tattoo of her daughter Malti. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra reveals her 'summer tattoo', dedicates new ink to her pet dogs. See pic) Priyanka Chopra shared a post on Instagram.

Priyanka gives glimpse of Malti's tattoo

In one of the pictures, Priyanka was seen sitting on the deck of a yacht looking away from the camera. She wore a brown and cream outfit and paired it with a hat. She also wore sunglasses. As she sat with her hand resting on her knee, fans spotted a tattoo on her hand. It was the outline of Malti's face inked in black and white.

What caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans was Priyanka's tattoo of her daughter.

Fans react to Priyanka's gesture

Priyanka shared the post with the caption, "One for the books for sure… The perfect pause with the loves of my life. Now…. Ready set Go!" Reacting to the post, a fan said, "New Tattoo. It's Marie." A person wrote, "Who noticed a Malti tattoo on PC's arm?" A comment read, "Yeah, she has had it since last year." "Aww, look at that tattoo. It's adorable. So sweet," a social media user said.

An Instagram user said, "Enjoy your family vacation, all of you looking great." "My Queen, King, and Princess, our very own Royal family," commented another fan. "Mm is a vibe of her own! #bossgirl," read another comment. Another fan said, "You look amazing, queen. Gorgeous. Queen forever."

Priyanka and her tattoos

Priyanka has inked several tattoos. In 2012, she got a tattoo honouring her father Dr Ashok Chopra. She inked the words 'Daddy's lil girl' in his handwriting just a year before he died after battling cancer. Recently, she tattooed three paws just above her right ankle. The three paws possibly denote her three pet dogs Diana, Gino, and Panda, all of whom she shares with her husband-singer Nick Jonas. She also tattooed a world map on her arm.

About Priyanka's family

Priyanka got engaged to Nick in July 2018. They tied the knot in a grand wedding in Rajasthan in December 2018. In January 2022, the couple welcomed their first child Malti via surrogacy.

About Priyanka's projects

Priyanka will be seen in Frank E Flowers's The Bluff, as a former female pirate. She will also appear in Heads of State, where she will star alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.