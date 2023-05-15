Priyanka Chopra thanks proud friend Hrithik Roshan as he reviews Citadel: ‘You have killed it’

Actor Hrithik Roshan heaped praise on Priyanka Chopra after watching her latest web series Citadel. Hrithik shared his review on Instagram and called himself ‘proud' of Priyanka. Priyanka and Hrithik have worked together in multiple films, including Krrish franchise and Agneepath. Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Malti Marie giggle as they cross road together Priyanka Chopra in Citadel impresses Hrithik Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan shared a Citadel poster and wrote, “Watching Priyanka in Citadel is such a fantastic surprise! Brilliant Work! Also, incredibly entertaining show! Excellent direction and screenplay! PC you have killed it this time too good!! Very proud.”

Priyanka Chopra replies to Hrithik Roshan's post.

Responding to the feedback from Hrithik, Priyanka reposted on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “Thanks my friend.” She also tagged him.

Citadel is created by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh, and David Weil. Besides Priyanka, the spy series also stars Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville. Anthony Russo and Joe Russo are the executive producers of the show. It premiered on Prime Video on April 28.

The Hindustan Times review of the Citadel series read, "An espionage drama the likes of which we have seen many times before, Citadel is unable to find a distinct heart in the early parts. There is nothing specially new about the silly spy tech, the retrograde amnesia, the nuclear codes in a briefcase, or the villain barking orders to her henchmen. Of course, two episodes might be too early to judge considering this show and executive producers Russo Brothers have far bigger, universe-building aspirations that branch out to sister-shows in India and Italy. But sadly, the first impression is that Citadel has a generic network TV quality to it that kept giving me Quantico flashbacks."

The series received mixed reviews from Twitter users and the critics. However, several celebrities have praised Priyanka Chopra in the thriller series.

The second series of Citadel has been commissioned and spinoff series in Italy and India are currently underway. The Indian Citadel is helmed by Raj and DK. It stars actors Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Jee Le Zaraa, with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The film will be yet another road-trip film of Farhan Akhtar just like Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, which also had Hrithik Roshan.

