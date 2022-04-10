Priyanka Chopra treats her fans to sunkissed selfie as she steps out of her Los Angeles home, grooves in car. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra gave a glimpse of her weekend as she stepped out of her Los Angeles home on Saturday. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a selfie that she took inside her car. She also shared a clip as she grooved to a song. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra urges world leaders in video to help refugees amid Ukraine crisis: ‘We can’t just stand by and watch’)

In the picture, a sunkissed selfie, Priyanka is seen posing for the camera with one of her eyes closed. The actor made a slight pout as she rested her fingers against her cheek.

Priyanka wore a white shirt, grey pants and tied her hair back. She also wore earrings and carried a black bag with her. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Just here.. Gettin’ thru (flexed biceps emoji)! (red heart and folded hands emojis)."

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka also shared a video of herself grooving to a song by Ludacris. Sharing the clip, she added a 'mood' sticker.

Priyanka was also seen enjoying a song.

Priyanka often shares selfies from her car as she steps out. Recently, she shared a picture of herself and wrote, "Just a pause. Happy Monday (red heart emoji)." In another post, sharing a selfie she wrote, "The light feels right."

Recently, Priyanka treated her fans to a string of pictures in which she was seen in ethnic wear. Posing outdoors in her Los Angeles home she dressed up in a neon yellow kurta salwar set. Complimenting her attire, she wore a pair of blue footwear and donned black sunglasses. Priyanka captioned the post, "When the sun hits just right."

Earlier this year, Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed a baby via surrogacy. Taking to Instagram, she posted, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Meanwhile, Priyanka is awaiting the release of Text For You. She recently wrapped the shoot for her Amazon series Citadel, a TV series that comes from the Russo Brothers. She will also feature in an adaptation of Shilpi Somaya Gowda's novel The Secret Daughter, in which she will co-star with Sienna Miller. Priyanka will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's directorial, Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON