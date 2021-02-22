Priyanka Chopra wishes Sophie Turner on her birthday, Nick Jonas shares unseen pic from his wedding

Star couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, took to their respective Instagram pages to wish sister-in-law and Games of Thrones star Sophie Turner on her birthday on Sunday. Sophie turned 25.

Sharing a picture on Instagram Stories, Priyanka wrote: "Happy birthday @sophiet." It was Nick who had an interesting picture to share. He posted a throwback picture from his 2018 wedding to Priyanka, in which Sophie and her husband and Nick's brother Joe Jonas are seen dressed in Indian finery. Nick is in a relatively simpler Indian attire with Priyanka leaning on his shoulder. We can't see Priyanka's clothes.

It may be recalled in some of the pre-wedding festivities and functions, Sophie surprised many by showing off Indian dance moves as she groove to Bollywood hit songs. She also picked up quite of few fans in the bargain.

Sophie's husband, Joe Jonas, too, dropped a message with pictures of her. He wrote: "Happy Birthday babe. You have two moods and I love them both equally love you @sophiet."

Priyanka and Nick got married in December 2018 in Hindu and Christian traditions. Nearly all members of Jonas family including his parents - Denise Miller and Paul Kevin Jonas - brothers Joe and Kevin, and Kevin's wife Danielle Jonas and Sophie attended the multiple-day event in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan.

On the work front, Priyanka remains a busy bee. She is currently shooting for her upcoming Russo Brothers' Amazon series, Citadel. She saw the release of two films on Netflix - We Can Be Heroes and the most recent, The White Tiger. She also launched her memoir, Unfinished, which she has been promoting lately. Priyanka had also completed shooting for her next film, Text For You. She will remain in London till November for Citadel's shoot.