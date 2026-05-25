Proud mom Juhi Chawla posts rare pics of son Arjun as he graduates from Columbia, inducted into elite Phi Beta Kappa

In the first pic, Juhi was seen standing alongside son Arjun, who was dressed in Columbia University’s signature light-blue graduation robe and cap, along with a tie. In the second video, Arjun threw his cap in the air along with some of his batchmates. Arjun was also seen collecting his degree from the dean and professors on stage in another picture.

Actor Juhi Chawla could not be prouder as her son, Arjun Mehta, recently graduated from the prestigious Columbia University . She has now shared some pictures from the convocation ceremony, which she attended in person with her husband, Jay Mehta , and daughter, Jahnavi Mehta.

For the unversed, the Phi Beta Kappa Society is the oldest and most prestigious academic honor society in the United States. Founded at the College of William & Mary in 1776, it champions excellence in the liberal arts and sciences. It is offered to only those students who deliver outstanding academic excellence and high grade point averages.

More details This is not the first time the actor and her family has celebrated a graduation at Columbia University. In 2023, Jahnavi Mehta graduated from the university with flying colours.

Juhi had earlier shared that her children, Jahnavi and Arjun, are not too keen on watching her films, especially her earlier work. She added that her son once told her that he would not watch her romancing on screen as he found it ‘strange’. “Actually, they are very embarrassed to see my films, especially the earlier ones. In fact, my husband (Jay Mehta) told them to watch Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke saying that it’s quite a cute film. Then, Arjun asked me, ‘Mom is there romance in that film?’ and I was like, ‘yes, it is a romantic comedy.’ To this he replied, ‘I don’t want to see your films that feature romance. It gets very strange. So, I am not going to watch any of your films.’ And that’s it! They don’t want to watch any of my films,” the actor told The Times of India in 2020. She added that her only performances they appreciated were in Main Krishna Hoon and Chalk n Duster.

Juhi made her acting debut with Sultanat in 1986 but shot to fame two years later, after the release of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. She got married to businessman Jay Mehta in a secret ceremony in 1996. She was one of the top stars of the Hindi film industry at the time. In recent times, she has featured in projects such as The Railway Men, Sharmaji Namkeen and Hush Hush.