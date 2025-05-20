Menu Explore
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Proud Preity Zinta praises 'teamwork, grit, leadership' as her team Punjab Kings qualify for IPL playoffs: 'Take a bow'

ByAnanya Das
May 20, 2025 08:47 AM IST

In a picture, Preity Zinta, dressed in a red dress and hat, smiled as she looked at the camera. A few other photos showed her team celebrating their win.

Actor Preity Zinta, who is the co-owner of the Punjab Kings (PBKS), has penned a note praising her team for their commendable fight against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their match in Jaipur. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Preity also shared a bunch of pictures, including one of herself as she attended the match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). (Also Read | Angry Preity Zinta schools trolls linking Glenn Maxwell's performance in IPL to her, asking misogynistic questions)

Preity Zinta shared a post on Instagram praising the Punjab Kings.
Preity Zinta shared a post on Instagram praising the Punjab Kings.

Preity pens an appreciation note for Punjab Kings

In a picture, Preity, dressed in a red dress and hat, smiled as she looked at the camera. A few other photos showed her team celebrating their win. Sharing the pictures, Preity wrote, "What a fantastic win by @punjabkingsipl. (Fire and flexed muscle emojis) Super proud of the way the team came together & fought for this victory."

"Yesterday was all about teamwork, grit & leadership. Take a bow @harpreetsbrar95, @shashanksingh027, @nehalwadhera,@shreyasiyer96 & the entire team for taking us into the playoffs @rickyponting #BasJeetnaHai #SaddaPunjab #RRvsPBKS #Ting," she also added.

About Punjab Kings

Under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, the Punjab Kings team finally ended their playoff drought in the IPL on Sunday. With exceptional bowling performance from left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar, the Punjab Kings team was guided to victory over the Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday. With this win, the Punjab side moved to the second spot (17 points in 12 games). Punjab Kings will next face the Delhi Capitals (DC) on May 24 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

About Preity's new films

Preity is all set to make her comeback in Bollywood with Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial Lahore 1947. This project marks an important milestone for Preity as she returns to the silver screen after a hiatus. Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol are also part of the movie.

Preity was last seen with Sunny Deol in Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018. She also featured in a small role in the ABC series Fresh Off The Boat in one episode.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Proud Preity Zinta praises 'teamwork, grit, leadership' as her team Punjab Kings qualify for IPL playoffs: 'Take a bow'
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
