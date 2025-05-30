Pushpa 2 The Rule Hindi TV premiere: When and where to watch Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's blockbuster

Pushpa 2 The Rule Hindi TV premiere: The Hindi version of director Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, is all set to have its world TV premier this May. The film had a dream run at box office after its release in December in 2024 and had its OTT release in January this year. Allu Arjun in a still from Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Where and where to watch Pushpa 2: The Rule on TV

The wait is finally over for the Hindi TV audience as the release date of action-packed entertainer is finally out. Pushpa 2: The Rule Hindi will be broadcasted on Zee Cinema on May 31 at 7.30 pm.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is a sequel to director Sukumar's 2021 hit film Pushpa: The Rise. The film follows the rise of a daily wage worker called Pushpa Raj (Arjun), who becomes the kingpin of a red sandalwood smuggling syndicate. His love interest Srivalli (Rashmika) becomes his wife now.

As he sits on the top, Pushpa struggles to gain respect of his estranged brother Molleti Mohan Rao (played by Ajay). Also, he faces growing threats from his enemies which include SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat played by Fahadh Faasil.

The film's story has been written by Sukumar while the dialogues have been penned by Srikanth Vissa along with Sukumar. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar, the film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Sunil and Rao Ramesh.

The film first the hit theaters on December 5, 2024.

Pushpa 2: The Rule broke box office records

According to the film's team, Pushpa 2: The Rule earned ₹1871 crore worldwide gross and became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024. It became the second-highest-grossing Indian film of all time after Dangal. The film also beat Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and is the first Indian film to register such numbers post pandemic.