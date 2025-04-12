Pushpa 2 The Rule TV premiere: When and where to watch Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's record-breaking blockbuster

Pushpa 2 The Rule TV premiere: Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, broke records after its release in theatres in December 2024. After its theatrical run and release on OTT in January, the film will premiere on TV in multiple languages this April. (Also Read: ‘Stealing already?’: Internet calls out similarities between posters of Allu Arjun-Atlee sci-fi film and Dune) Allu Arjun plays a red sanders smuggler called Pushpa Raj in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Where and where to watch Pushpa 2: The Rule on TV

Pushpa 2: The Rule will premiere on TV in multiple languages this weekend. The Telugu version of the movie will be broadcast on Star Maa at 5:30 pm on April 13. The same day, the film’s Malayalam version will premiere on Asianet at 6:30 pm and the Kannada version on Colors Kannada at 7 pm. The Tamil version of the film, however, will premiere a day later on April 14 at 3 pm on Star Vijay. The premiere date for the Hindi version is yet to be announced.

Pushpa 2: The Rule synopsis

Pushpa 2: The Rule is a sequel to Sukumar’s hit 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. The film follows the rise of a daily wage worker called Pushpa Raj (Arjun), who becomes the kingpin of a red sanders smuggling syndicate. His lover Srivalli (Rashmika) is his wife now, and while he is on top, he’s still struggling to gain the respect of his estranged brother (Ajay) and policeman Bhanwar Singh Shekawat (Fahadh Faasil). Pushpa 2 ends by setting the story for Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

Records broken by Pushpa 2: The Rule

According to the film's team, Pushpa 2: The Rule earned ₹1871 crore worldwide gross, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024 and the second-highest-grossing Indian film of all time after Dangal. The film beat Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and is the first Indian film to register such numbers post-COVID-19 pandemic. It remains to be seen if the film registers good ratings during its TV premiere.