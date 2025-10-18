New Delhi, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be honoured with the Birthday Film Festival at India’s PVR Inox, India’s largest film exhibition company, which is set to re-release biggest blockbusters of the actor in the theatres. PVR Inox to re-release Shah Rukh Khan's blockbusters in theatres

According to a press release, the special film festival will start on October 31, ahead of the actor's 60th birthday on November 2. This will be a two-week-long film festival that will run across 30 cities and 75 cinemas.

Shah Rukh Khan, who received his first National Award this year for his performance in Atlee Kumar's directorial "Jawan", said cinema has always been "home" for him, and getting the films re-released on the big screen is a "beautiful reunion".

"Cinema has always been my home, and seeing these films find their way back to the big screen feels like a beautiful reunion. These movies are not just my stories; they belong to the audience that have lovingly embraced them over the last 33 years," he said in the statement.

"I am grateful to PVR Inox for celebrating this journey with such love, and to Red Chillies Entertainment, my creative home, for always believing in stories that connect us all. I hope everyone who comes to watch relives the joy, the music, the emotions, and the magic of cinema that we’ve shared together," he added.

The lineup includes titles such as 2013's romantic comedy "Chennai Express", "Devdas", the political drama “Dil Se", "Main Hoon Na" and "Jawan", among others.

Niharika Bijli, lead strategist of PVR Inox Ltd, said, “Shah Rukh Khan is more than a global icon, he’s an emotion. We’re thrilled to celebrate his extraordinary journey through a line-up of films that capture his magic, versatility, and enduring influence on Indian cinema. He is loved by people across age groups, genders, and geographies. This festival is a tribute to his artistry and to the joy and hope he continues to bring to audiences around the world.”

Shah Rukh will next feature in "King". Helmed by Siddharth Anand, who has previously worked with the actor in "Pathaan", "King" also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan in pivotal roles.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.