Qala poster shows Tripti Dimri in her classical singer avatar, release date of Netflix film announced

The first look of Anvitaa Dutt’s upcoming musical drama Qala was released on Tuesday. The film stars Tripti Dimri in the titular role and the first poster of the film showcases her as a classical musician weilding a sitar. The film will be released on Netflix later this year and marks the acting debut of Baabil, late actor Irrfan’s son. Also read: Film producer Karnesh Ssharma on Babil Khan's debut film Qala

Both Netflix India and the film’s producer Karnesh Ssharma shared the poster on Instagram on Tuesday morning. The poster shows Tripti as the titular Qala sitting atop a takht wearing a simple saree and jewellery and holding a sitar in her hands. The poster also revealed that the film will be releasing on the streaming platform on December 1. Sharing the poster on Instagram Stories, Karnesh's sister, actor Anushka Sharma wrote, “Looking forward.”

Karnesh’s caption for the poster read: “Behind the success of Qala - a gifted musician, was a daughter who just craved her mother's validation. Come explore her world with us. Qala streaming on Netflix, December 1st.” Qala is produced by Karnesh’s Clean Slate Filmz, reuniting the production house with Tripti and Anvitaa, who had collaborated on their previous Netflix film Bulbbul.

Written and directed by Anvitaa Dutt, Qala is set in the 1930s and 40s’ world of music and also stars Swastika Mukherjee, Amit Sial, and Babil Khan. It marks Babil’s film debut. Earlier this year, in an interview with India Today, Karnesh had praised Babil, saying, “The rawness that Irrfan had, Babil carries that. My personal request to all of you is that let him be and let him express himself. He is really young and has a lot of pressure on him. A humble request would be to let him express himself and enjoy what he has done, rather than putting pressure. The rawness and the form of acting that Irrfan was known for, I think Babil carries that legacy.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON