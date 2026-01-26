'Beyond my wildest dreams': R Madhavan calls his Padma Shri win 'not just an award but a responsibility'

Actor R Madhavan was among the 75 people honoured with the Padma Awards this year. The actor, who has been a mainstay of Tamil and Hindi entertainment industries for close to three decades, reacted to his Padma Shri win, calling it ‘beyond my wildest dreams’. R Madhavan was honoured with the Padma Shri in this year's list of Padma Awards.

On the eve of Republic Day 2026, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced the recipients of this year's Padma Awards, honouring individuals for their remarkable contributions to the nation. Madhavan was honoured with the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour, for his contributions to Indian cinema.

Madhavan reacts to Padma Shri win Later in the day, the actor took to Instagram to react to the win, dedicating it to his family, acknowledging that their support and belief have been crucial to his success.

"I accept the Padma Shri with profound gratitude and humility. This honour, bestowed upon me, is beyond my wildest dreams, and I receive it on behalf of my entire family, whose constant support and faith have been my greatest strength. This recognition is possible only because of the blessings of my mentors, the goodwill of my well-wishers, the love and encouragement of the public, and above all, the grace of the Almighty. Each of them has played an invaluable role in shaping my journey and guiding me toward this moment," wrote R Madhavan.

The actor described the award as "responsibility" and promised to carry the honour with “dignity, sincerity and commitment.”