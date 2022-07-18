R Madhavan feels Vedaant is getting attention because he is an actor's son: 'There are better swimmers in his age group'

Actor R Madhavan feels his son, swimmer Vedaant Madhavan gets a lot of attention for being a star kid instead of his achievements. Vedaant recently made news as he broke a national junior record at the 48th Junior National Aquatic Championships. Talking about his son, the actor said that he has no intention of pushing him into the acting industry. (Also read: R Madhavan says ‘never say never’ as son Vedaant breaks record)

Vedaant, who is 16 years-old, is a national-level swimmer. Recently, he won the gold medal and broke the national junior record in the 1500m freestyle event at the ongoing Junior Aquatic Championship. Celebrating Vedaant’s big win, the actor posted a video of his son and wrote, “Never say never. (Folded hands, red hearts and hug emojis). National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle broken."

Talking about Vedaant’s passion for swimming, Madhavan told India Today, "Vedaant, I and Sarita (his wife) realised that he got a lot of attention because he is my child. His achievements are not at par with the fame he is getting right now. He's won a few competitions and still has a long way to go. There are better swimmers in his age group in India. The good news is that Vedaant realises it. He is sanitised from all this popularity in Dubai. And he still gets up at 4 am for his swimming sessions. I tell him, 'with all this popularity, you better get into Olympics' (jokingly).”

“I enjoy the fact that he enjoys swimming and we love seeing him doing what he loves. So, I am definitely not putting acting or anything on his mind. He enjoys swimming, business management and economics,” he further added.

The actor was last seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film marked his directorial debut, in which he essayed the role of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayan. It is based on the life of the scientist who was falsely charged with espionage in 1994. It released in theatres on July 1.

