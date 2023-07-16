R Madhavan poses with PM Modi as French President clicks selfie, thanks them for 'incredible lesson on grace, humility'

Actor R Madhavan has shared several pictures as he posed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Madhavan also posted photos as he greeted PM Modi. Madhavan attended the banquet dinner that the French President hosted in honour of PM Modi at the Louvre Museum in France on Saturday. (Also Read | When R Madhavan's supportive wife Sarita was ready to move into 1BHK if his film failed)

Madhavan shared post

French President Emmanuel Macron clicked a selfie with PM Narendra Modi, R Madhavan and Mathieu Flamini.

In the first picture, Madhavan smiled as he shook hands with PM Narendra Modi who sat at a table with the French President and others. In the next photo, three times Grammy winner, musician Ricky Kej posed with them as he sat next to Emmanuel Macron. For the event, Madhavan wore a green shirt, black tie, grey suit and trousers.

Madhavan, PM Modi, Macron pose for selfie

Madhavan also posted a clip in which Emmanuel Macron clicked a selfie with PM Modi and former French footballer Mathieu Flamini joining them. All of them smiled for the photo following which Madhavan folded his hands at them. He was also seen shaking hands and sharing a conversation with Macron.

Madhavan penned a note

Sharing the photos, Madhavan captioned the post, "The passion and dedication to do good for the Indo-French relationship, as well as for the people of both countries was palpable and intense during the Bastille Day celebration in Paris on the 14th of July 2023. I was in complete awe at the dinner hosted by President Emmanuel Macron in honour of our Honorable, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the Louvre, of both these world leaders, as they passionately described their vision for the future of these two great friendly nations."

He also added, "The positivity and mutual respect in the air was like a loving embrace. I sincerely pray that their vision and dreams bear fruit for all of us at the desired and appropriate time. President Macron eagerly took a selfie for us while our Honorable Prime Minister very graciously and sweetly stood up to be part of it.. a moment that will be forever etched in my mind for both the uniqueness and impact of that picture."

Madhavan concluded, “Thank you President Macron and Modi Ji for the incredible lesson on grace and humility. May France and India forever prosper together. Also, 14th July 2023 also marked yet another fantastic and successful launch of Chandrayaan 3 with the unfailing Vikas engine built with the help of SEP France by Shri Nambi Narayanan. Praying also for the success of their important and incredible mission. @narendramodi @emmanuelmacron #bastilleday2023 #rocketrythenambieffect.”

