R Madhavan says he learnt to embrace his off-screen self from Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar: ‘Safed baal aa gaye toh aa gaye’

In an industry where appearance often overshadows authenticity, many actors strive to maintain a youthful image through strict diets, cosmetic procedures, and intense fitness routine, R Madhavan says he’s never been one to conform to those pressures. In a recent interview with ETimes, the actor spoke candidly about how he’s never dyed his hair unless a role required it, and how he learned to stop worrying about his off-screen image by observing veterans like Rajinikanth and Ajith Kumar. R Madhavan reveals Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar taught him to embrace his off-screen image.

R Madhavan on not caring about his off-screen image

Madhavan opened up about embracing his off-screen image and not dyeing his hair. He said, “I am not good at carrying baggage, nor am I good at carrying lies. Ab safed baal aa gaye toh aa gaye. I have never dyed my hair, unless it is required for a role. I have learnt that from Rajinikanth sir. He doesn’t care about how he looks off-screen, but on-screen, he is magic. Just like my friend Ajith (Kumar)."

He added, "I’ve learnt from my peers and seniors that it really doesn’t matter what your off-screen image is. I am very comfortable in my shoes, so I’m not going to project that I’m younger than anybody. I’m not competing with someone who’s younger than me. I’m competing with my own ability and my ability to bring out the best in me. There’s an acceptance of who I am.”

R Madhavan's recent and upcoming films

Madhavan was most recently seen in the movie Aap Jaisa Koi, which was released on Netflix. The romantic drama, which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, struck a chord with the audience. He will next be seen in the romantic comedy film De De Pyaar De 2, which also stars Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. Helmed by Anshul Sharma, and written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on 14 November.

Apart from this, he will also be seen playing an intense role in Aditya Dhar's action thriller, Dhurandhar. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna, alongside Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. Set against the backdrop of a high-stakes intelligence operation, the narrative follows a covert agent navigating complex political conspiracies, national security threats, and personal dilemmas, blending action with themes of loyalty, sacrifice, and deception. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on 5 December.