R Madhavan thanks Satish Shah for believing in him, mourns his demise: ‘A void that can never be filled’

Veteran actor Satish Shah died on October 25, 2025, at the age of 74 due to kidney-related complications. His death left many in shock, with several stars taking to their social media accounts to share condolences on the death of the actor. Among them was actor R Madhavan, who penned an emotional tribute on Satish Shah's demise on his Instagram account. R Madhavan shared a picture where he was seen with Mandira Bedi and Satish Shah.

What Madhavan shared

R Madhavan shared a picture with Mandira Bedi and Satish Shah, with the three of them posing on one leg and smiling for the camera. In the caption, Madhavan wrote, “The heavens will be a merrier and a happier place now .Satish Ji we make the Gods laugh out loud as they admire their own creation. Thank you for being such a solid wind beneath my wings early on in my career… for constantly believing in me and egging me on. You will be missed you so very much Satish Ji.. A void that can never be filled… Rest in Eternal Peace sir as we grapple on how to carry on without you. OM Shanthi.”

Satish Shah's death

In an interview with ANI, Satish Shah's manager, Ramesh Kadatala, revealed that the actor collapsed while having his meal around 2 pm or 2:45 pm. He added that it took half an hour to get an ambulance to take Satish to the hospital.

With a career spanning more than four decades, Satish Shah cemented his place as one of India’s most beloved comic actors, charming audiences across films and television alike. He is known for featuring in projects such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Maalamaal, Hero Hiralal, Main Hoon Na, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Om Shanti Om, and Shaadi No. 1, among many others. He was cremated in Mumbai on Sunday.