R Madhavan wears ₹40 lakh limited-edition watch at Padma Shri ceremony; only 10 exist worldwide

The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein star wore a classic navy-blue ethnic outfit, but it was his limited-edition watch that caught everyone's attention. The actor was seen flaunting India's heritage as he sported the Jalsa Nebula by Titan , featuring an 18-karat rose gold case. The watch has a miniature painting on its marble dial inspired by Jaipur's Hawa Mahal. This limited-edition timepiece is reportedly worth ₹40 lakh, and according to reports, only 10 such pieces are available worldwide.

R Madhavan was awarded the Padma Shri — India's fourth-highest civilian honour—for his outstanding and extensive contributions to Indian cinema by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on June 23. The actor was honoured in the presence of his wife, Sarita, and son, Vedaant, who were seen cheering for him. Meanwhile, the actor's choice of attire has also grabbed attention.

R Madhavan's note after receiving Padma Shri R. Madhavan penned a heartfelt note after receiving the award. He wrote, "I am Deeply humbled and profoundly grateful, and truly honored to be conferred with the Padma Shri. My heartfelt gratitude to the Government of India for bestowing upon me one of our nation’s highest civilian honors. I am equally thankful to the Government of Maharashtra for recommending my name and placing their faith in my journey. This recognition is something I will cherish for the rest of my life. To every person who watched my films, embraced my characters, celebrated my successes, forgave my shortcomings, and stood by me through the years—this honor belongs as much to you as it does to me. Your affection has been the driving force behind every milestone in my life and career."

He added, "Today, I also feel a deep sense of responsibility. This recognition reminds me that every privilege carries with it a greater duty—to uphold the values of integrity, humility, and excellence; to contribute meaningfully to the world of cinema that has given me everything; and to serve my country in whatever way I can. I dedicate this honor to the magical world of cinema, to every artist and technician who has walked alongside me and to my family who have been my strength… From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳🙏😊 Also thank you @varoinmarwah for always making me look so sharp on all important occasions ..🤗🤗🤗🙏🙏❤️"