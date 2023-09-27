Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s wedding had no-gift policy; only 11 milni was allowed: Report

Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha tied the knot in Udaipur on September 24. From the couple's wedding photos to the reception date and venue, the newlyweds have been making news for days now. Now, as per a report by Pinkvilla, Parineeti and Raghav did not accept any gifts from their wedding guests, and the milni was restricted to a minimal amount. Also read: Parineeti Chopra recorded this special song for Raghav Chadha that played at their wedding

No gifts were exchanged at wedding

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tweeted this picture congratulating Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra for their wedding. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and party leader Sanjay Singh are also seen.

A source close to the development was quoted as saying by the portal that no gifts were exchanged at Parineeti and Raghav Chadha’s wedding, adding the couple did not accept any gifts from their loved ones, and even the milni was kept strictly to ₹11. At Hindu weddings, often the the bride’s relatives give the groom and his family gifts and cash, which is known as milni.

Priyanka Chopra's mom on what she gifted Parineeti

Recently, Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra was spotted by paparazzi at the airport. When asked about the wedding and the gift she gave Parineeti, Madhu had said, "Bahut badhiya... Unhone sab mana kar diya, no lena-dena, bas ashirwad (The wedding was great. They asked us to not gift anything, there was no exchange of gifts, just gave them my blessings)."

Further asked about how Parineeti looked as a bride, Madhu had said, “Waise hi khubsoorat hai, aur achi lag rahi thi (She is beautiful as is, so as a bride she looked even more beautiful).”

When asked by photographers why Priyanka was not at the wedding, Madhu had said, "Woh kam kar rahi hai (She is working)." Even though Priyanka skipped Parineeti's wedding, her mom Madhu was a part of all the pre-wedding and wedding festivities in both Udaipur and Delhi.

Parineeti and Raghav's wedding

They had a big, fat Punjabi wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan on Sunday. A day later, the couple shared the official wedding album on Instagram. While Raghav wore a white sherwani set, Parineeti was dressed in a cream and champagne Manish Malhotra lehenga.

Many inside pictures and videos from the wedding have surfaced online. One of which shows Parineeti kissing Raghav after their varmala ceremony. There is another video of Parineeti's father Pawan Chopra with Raghav at the wedding mandap.

