News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Parineeti Chopra kisses Raghav Chadha at Udaipur wedding ceremony, tells her friends to ‘behave’. Watch

Parineeti Chopra kisses Raghav Chadha at Udaipur wedding ceremony, tells her friends to ‘behave’. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Sep 26, 2023 12:04 PM IST

A new video from Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding in Udaipur shows the actor planting a kiss on her groom's cheek after their varmala ceremony.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha married on Sunday. The duo tied the knot in Udaipur and in classic celebrity style shared their official wedding album on Monday with a curated Instagram post. Now, a new wedding video has surfaced and shows the bride and groom's sweet moment from their mandap. The actor asked her friends to 'behave' as she posed with the Aam Aadmi Party leader after their varmala, and also gave him a kiss. Also read: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha danced down the aisle after wedding

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot in Udaipur. The couple at the varmala ceremony.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot in Udaipur. The couple at the varmala ceremony.

Parineeti kisses Raghav in unseen wedding video

On Tuesday, a paparazzo took to Instagram to share a candid video of the newlyweds from their dreamy wedding. In the clip, Parineeti and Raghav are seen posing together on the mandap decorated with white flowers. Parineeti held his hands and also kissed him on the cheek. The actor could be seen telling her friends to 'stop it' and 'behave', seconds before she gave Raghav a kiss.

Parineeti and Raghav's dreamy mandap

The paparazzo also shared a behind-the-scene video of Parineeti and Raghav's dreamy wedding decor. The clip showed the striking wedding mandap, where the couple took the pheras. Situated near what appeared to be a pool, it was covered with greenery and featured a sea of dainty baby's breath.

Couple's official wedding pics

Parineeti and Raghav, who got engaged in May this year at Kapurthala House in Delhi, shared their first wedding photos on Monday via a joint Instagram post. It was captioned, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time... So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other… Our forever begins now.”

What Parineeti and Raghav wore

Parineeti was dressed in a hand-embroidered Manish Malhotra lehenga that took 2500 hours to create. She paired her cream and champagne lehenga and matching bridal veil – which featured the groom's name, Raghav, in Devnagari script.

She completed her wedding look with minimal mehendi, muted makeup and flowy hair. Parineeti chose uncut diamond and emerald jewellery for her wedding. Meanwhile, Raghav wore an ivory sherwani set and matching turban, paired with an embroidered stole.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out