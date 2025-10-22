Raghav Chadha plants a kiss on Parineeti Chopra's baby bump as he wishes ‘bestest mommy in town’ on her birthday

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and her politician husband, Raghav Chadha, recently embraced parenthood as they welcomed their baby boy on October 20. Today, on October 22, the new mum Parineeti is celebrating her 37th birthday, and Raghav didn’t miss the chance to pen the sweetest wish for her on social media. Raghav Chadha kisses Parineeti Chopra's baby bump in adorable birthday post.

Parineeti Chopra gets the sweetest wish from Raghav Chadha

On Wednesday, Raghav took to Instagram and shared some pictures with Parineeti from her pregnancy days. In the first picture, he was seen kissing her baby bump while Pari looked overjoyed by his gesture. The second photo showed Raghav trying to hear their child’s heartbeat by placing his ear on the baby bump. The remaining two photos captured Raghav and Pari being their goofy and romantic selves.

Sharing the pictures, Raghav penned a heartfelt note to wish Pari on her birthday, which read, “Happy birthday to the newest and the bestest mommy in town 💖 What an incredible journey it’s been — from Girlfriend to Wife to Mother of our little boy 👶✨ @parineetichopra.”

Fans were delighted to see Raghav’s adorable post for Parineeti. One comment read, “THE BESTEST POST EVAAAAAAR 🧿🫶 Thank you jijuuuuu for posting this.” Another wrote, “Awwwwwww🥺 God save them from evil eyes.” A third comment read, “The most beautiful maternity shoot,” while another added, “Parineeti and Anushka won at life.”

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s relationship

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in May 2023 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. They tied the knot in September of the same year at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan. In August, Raghav hinted at welcoming a baby soon on The Great Indian Kapil Show and later announced Parineeti’s pregnancy on social media.

On Sunday (October 20), Parineeti and Raghav took to Instagram to share a joint note announcing the arrival of their baby. The note read, “He’s finally here! Our baby boy. And we literally can’t remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything.” The couple signed off with, “With gratitude, Parineeti & Raghav.” From Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt to Soni Razdan and Ayushmann Khurrana, Bollywood celebrities showered Parineeti and Raghav with love and congratulated them on becoming parents.