Raha Kapoor is all smiles as she waits for daddy Ranbir Kapoor, fans call her carbon copy of Rishi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor is surely setting new parenting goals by spending quality time with daughter Raha despite his hectic work schedule. The actor, who is busy with Nitesh Tiwari's epic-drama Ramayana, recently took a Sunday off. Raha, in a new video, was seen walking outside her house, waiting for Ranbir. (Also read: Alia Bhatt changed her ‘loud tone’ after marriage to put me at ease: Ranbir) Ranbir Kapoor was seen spending quality time with Raha Kapoor on Sunday.

Ranbir spends quality time with daughter Raha

The video shows Raha surrounded by people as she searches for Ranbir while waving her hand. As the Ramayana actor approaches her, she starts smiling. Later, Ranbir carries Raha in his arms as both look happy. Raha looked cute in a white t-shirt with a reindeer face, paired with brown shorts and pink shoes. Ranbir can be seen donning a grey t-shirt paired with matching pants and cap.

A fan commented, “Now she actually looks like mamma Bhatt.” Another fan wrote, “Who else felt it's Rishi Kapoor walking?” A fan also pointed out, “OMG ye chalna seekhgai (OMG, she started walking, adding heart-shaped-eye and crying emojis).” A user wrote, “She is a carbon copy of alia and rishi Kapoor (heart-shaped-eye, heart-shaped-hand and kiss emojis).” Another user wrote, “Bhai inke bacche itne jaldi kaise badh jate hai (How do their kids grow up so fast, adding smiling emoji).”

Raha is the daughter of Ranbir and Alia Bhatt. Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in April 2022 in a close-knit family ceremony. They welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022.

Ranbir Kapoor's Bollywood career

Ranbir was an assistant director on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black. He made his acting debut with Sanjay's Saawariya opposite Sonam Kapoor. He later gained recognition with films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Wake Up Sid, Raajneeti and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. He collaborated with Alia for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, after which they got married. The actor was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

Ranbir's upcoming projects are Ramayana, Love and War and Animal Park.