Raha Kapoor sports a cute towel bun as she sits in dad Ranbir Kapoor's arms, poses with her nanny

Actor couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha Kapoor turned two years old earlier this month. Now, a new picture has emerged on Instagram featuring the father-daughter duo. Raha's nanny was also seen in the photo. (Also Read | Raha cannot stop giggling as dad Ranbir Kapoor takes her in his arms, Alia Bhatt joins in too. Watch) Raha Kapoor posed with her father, Ranbir Kapoor, in an unseen picture.

Ranbir and Raha pose with her nanny

In the picture, Ranbir posed for the camera as he carried Raha Kapoor in his arms. He rested his other hand on the shoulder of Raha's nanny. All of them smiled for the camera. In the photo, Ranbir wore a white T-shirt and blue pants. Raha was seen in a pink swimsuit. Her hair was wrapped in a towel.

Recently, Raha stepped out with her parents, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia, in Mumbai. The toddler, who was carried by her father, smiled. The baby is often seen accompanying her parents as they step out for work in Mumbai.

Raha celebrated her second birthday recently

On November 6, Raha celebrated her second birthday. Alia posted a picture of the couple looking adorably at the newborn. Alia cradled baby Raha while Ranbir wrapped his arms around them.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Alia wrote, "2 years today & how I already wish to turn back time to when you were only a few weeks old!!! but I guess that comes with the territory, once a parent all you want is for your baby to stay you baby forever...happy birthday our life .. you make everyday feel like birthday cake ."

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April 2022 after several years of dating. Their daughter, Raha, was born in November 2022. On Christmas 2023, Ranbir and Alia surprised fans by making their first public appearance with their daughter.

Ranbir and Alia's films

Fans will see Alia alongside Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming project, Love And War. The film will be out in theatres on March 20, 2026. Apart from Love And War, Alia also has Alpha. A spy universe film directed by Shiv Rawail, it also stars Sharvari Wagh. The film is set to release on December 2025. Ranbir also has Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana along with Sai Pallavi and others.