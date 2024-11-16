Menu Explore
Raha cannot stop giggling as dad Ranbir Kapoor takes her in his arms, Alia Bhatt joins in too. Watch

BySantanu Das
Nov 16, 2024 06:09 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt stepped out in the city along with daughter Raha on Saturday. Check out their cute interaction.

It was a family outing for the Kapoors on Saturday, as Ranbir Kapoor was spotted along with actor-wife Alia Bhatt and their daughter Raha Kapoor in Mumbai. The paparazzi spotted them for a few seconds as Ranbir stepped out of his car and carried Raha in his arms. (Also read: Neetu Kapoor shares a cute pic of her ‘pyaar’ Raha with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on her 2nd birthday)

Raha smiles as Ranbir Kapoor picks her up in his arms.
Raha smiles as Ranbir Kapoor picks her up in his arms.

Ranbir carries Raha in his arms

In the video that was shared by a paparazzi account, Ranbir was seen getting out his car in an all-black outfit. He was seen picking up Raha in his arms, as she started to smile. Alia followed them from the other end, in a casual look, with her hair tied up in a neat ponytail.

More details

Raha celebrated her second birthday earlier this month on November 6. Alia shared a picture with little Raha in her arms. Papa Ranbir Kapoor looked on and kept his arms wrapped around Alia in the lovely picture taken sometime around late 2022, when Raha was born.

In the caption, Alia wrote: “2 years today (yellow hearts emoticons)& how I already wish to turn back time to when you were only a few weeks old!!! but I guess that comes with the territory, once a parent all you want is for your baby to stay you baby forever… happy birthday our life .. you make everyday feel like birthday cake.”

Alia got married to Ranbir in April, 2022. She welcomed Raha in November 2022, following which she took her own time to bring her daughter in front of the paparazzi. She officially introduced Raha to the media on Christmas in 2023.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. Alia was last seen in Vasan Bala’s Jigra. Next, she will be seen in the spy-thriller Alpha and Love & War.

