Rahul Bhat rues how Cannes Film Festival is all about fashion now; internet says it ‘turned into a circus’

There has been growing discontentment among many about how the fashion on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet is overtaking the movies being premiered there. And it looks like actor Rahul Bhat also agrees to it. In an interview with Brut India, he pointed out how much the point of the festival has changed, and the internet agreed. (Also Read: Influencers are taking over Cannes Film Festival. Is it that easy to get there?) Rahul Bhat, Sunny Leone and Anurag Kashyap during a photocall for the premiere of Kennedy at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023.

Rahul Bhat on the real red carpet of Cannes

Rahul said that he walked on the ‘real’ red carpet of Cannes twice now, “People come here to take pictures on the red carpet. But I’m proudly saying that I have walked the red carpet. Shouldn’t that be of some value? Instead, I’m having to point out the difference and tell people I was part of official selections.”

He then rued how he had to tell people he was at Cannes for the films and not the fashion, “I walked the red carpet for real, not for fashion. Not for taking pictures, not for PR machinery. I walked the real red carpet. Two of my movies (Ugly, Kennedy) have been (premiered) here. What to do? I am forced to tell this to people, but I don’t know how to blow my own trumpet,” he said.

Internet says Cannes has turned into a ‘circus’

With the influx of celebrities, influencers, et al walking the red carpet every day at the Cannes Film Festival, people on the internet believe the exclusivity is gone. “Not relevant anymore now.... before it used to be film exclusive, now anyone can go there so it's lost its significance,” commented an Instagram user. “It’s time Cannes realises that it’s a movie’s Mecca not a pop gathering,” wrote another.

Some even called it a ‘circus’, leaving comments like, “It's sad to see such a prestigious film festival turn into a circus.” and “Cannes has turned into a circus ! So sad.” One even called it a ‘Met Gala knockoff’, “They have turned a film festival into a ramp walk , met gala knock off at this point.” An Instagram user joked about the influencers, writing, “Soon influencers will go to Noble Prize ceremony too...and when it will happen we must know that the end is near.”

Rahul was most recently seen in the web series Black Warrant and Crime Beat.