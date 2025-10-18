Raj Babbar remembers Smita Patil, writes about his ‘unhealed grievance’

Raj Babbar is remembering Smita Patil on his birth anniversary. The legendary actor died in 1986 during childbirth. Raj, who was the father of her child, has now remembered her in fond words. Smita Patil and Raj Babbar had an affair while he was still married to another.

Raj Babbar and Prateik's messages

He shared a picture of her and wrote, “Smita consciously used her cinematic journey as a medium to drive change. Her portrayals dared to question norms and dismantle stereotypes. Her ease with complex roles and her deep understanding of characters woven into our social fabric set her apart. She achieved so much within the brief span that destiny allowed. The brevity of her life will always feel like an unhealed grievance. On her birth anniversary, I fondly remember Smita Patil."

Raj and Smita fell in love while he was still married to Nadira Babbar. Later, he left Nadira to marry Smita and their son Prateik was born in 1986.

Prateik also remembered his mother on Friday and shared a picture of himself, cutting a cake next to her birthday. He posted a picture from his wedding and wrote, “happy forever birthday guardian angel.”

About Smita and Raj

Smita Patil and Raj Babbar first met while filming Bheegi Palkein in 1982. Raj left his wife Nadira to marry Smita the next year. Their son, actor Prateik Babbar, was born in November 1986, but tragedy struck soon after. Smita died from childbirth complications at just 31. A few years later, Raj reconciled with Nadira.

In an interview with Lehren Retro in January, Raj's daughter Juhi Babbar recalled how Smita Patil made a conscious effort to connect with Raj's two children - Juhi and her brother, Arya. “My father talked and explained his marriage with Smita Patil to me when I was barely seven years old, and that’s why my memories of Smita ji are very different. She went out of her way to do things for me. I think she also had this thing that we are the kids of the person who is most special to her, and so we are special to her as well. She would show us a lot of love, always bringing us gifts when she travelled, and she would ensure that at home, we were served the food that we liked. These small memories are nice, but unfortunately, there aren’t many memories,” she said.