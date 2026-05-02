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Raja Shivaji box office collection day 2 (updated live): Riteish Deshmukh film crosses 16 crore

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 2 (updated live): Riteish Deshmukh essays the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in this biopic drama.

May 02, 2026 07:45 pm IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Raja Shivaji box office collection day 2 (updated live): Raja Shivaji, featuring Riteish Deshmukh, has been released in theatres amid much anticipation. The film opened to a great response and registered the biggest opening day for a Marathi film. Has the film shown improvement on its second day? Let's take a look at the box office performance of the film. (Also read: Emotional Riteish Deshmukh thanks fans for positive response to Raja Shivaji, requests them not to post spoilers)

Raja Shivaji box office update at 7 PM

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 2 (updated live): Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, and Abhishek Bachchan star in the film.

The latest update on Sacnilk states that Raja Shivaji has collected 5.37 crore so far on Saturday. The film collected 11.35 crore on its opening day. This brings the total India gross collections to 19.84 crore and total India net to 16.72 crore.

Raja Shivaji clashed with Ek Din at the box office, but it did not affect the film's performance. Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan, son of Aamir Khan, and Sai Pallavi, underperformed at the box office.

About Raja Shivaji

The Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company film, directed by Riteish Deshmukh, was released in theatres on Friday in Marathi and Hindi. The film is produced by Genelia D’Souza and Jyoti Deshpande. Riteish and Genelia star in it as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Saibai. Their sons, Rahyl and Riaan, played young Sivaji. Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte also play key roles.

 
riteish deshmukh
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