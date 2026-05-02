Raja Shivaji box office collection day 2 (updated live): Riteish Deshmukh film crosses 16 crore

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 2 (updated live): Raja Shivaji, featuring Riteish Deshmukh, has been released in theatres amid much anticipation. The film opened to a great response and registered the biggest opening day for a Marathi film. Has the film shown improvement on its second day? Let's take a look at the box office performance of the film. (Also read: Emotional Riteish Deshmukh thanks fans for positive response to Raja Shivaji, requests them not to post spoilers)

Raja Shivaji box office update at 7 PM

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 2 (updated live): Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, and Abhishek Bachchan star in the film.

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The latest update on Sacnilk states that Raja Shivaji has collected ₹5.37 crore so far on Saturday. The film collected ₹11.35 crore on its opening day. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹19.84 crore and total India net to ₹16.72 crore.

Raja Shivaji clashed with Ek Din at the box office, but it did not affect the film's performance. Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan, son of Aamir Khan, and Sai Pallavi, underperformed at the box office.

About Raja Shivaji

The Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company film, directed by Riteish Deshmukh, was released in theatres on Friday in Marathi and Hindi. The film is produced by Genelia D’Souza and Jyoti Deshpande. Riteish and Genelia star in it as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Saibai. Their sons, Rahyl and Riaan, played young Sivaji. Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte also play key roles.

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{{^usCountry}} Ram Gopal Varma took to X to congratulate Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, who also stars in the film and is one of the producers. He wrote, "Hey @geneliad, CONGRATS on the way your #RajaShivaji is both SLASHING and SMASHING the BOXOFFICE. @Riteishd both as DIRECTOR and ACTOR is creating MAYHEM in the THEATRES and he literally looks #ShivajiMaharaj REINCARNATED." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ram Gopal Varma took to X to congratulate Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, who also stars in the film and is one of the producers. He wrote, "Hey @geneliad, CONGRATS on the way your #RajaShivaji is both SLASHING and SMASHING the BOXOFFICE. @Riteishd both as DIRECTOR and ACTOR is creating MAYHEM in the THEATRES and he literally looks #ShivajiMaharaj REINCARNATED." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} At the trailer launch of the film, Riteish spoke about the long, difficult journey behind the film. "It's been 10 years... I first wanted to play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 2016, but it didn't happen. Then I tried again, and COVID happened," he said, fighting back tears. "It felt like Shivaji Maharaj was telling me, 'Wait, my child... it's not the right time.'" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the trailer launch of the film, Riteish spoke about the long, difficult journey behind the film. "It's been 10 years... I first wanted to play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 2016, but it didn't happen. Then I tried again, and COVID happened," he said, fighting back tears. "It felt like Shivaji Maharaj was telling me, 'Wait, my child... it's not the right time.'" {{/usCountry}}

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