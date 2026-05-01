Ek Din box office collection day 1: Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi film collects less than ₹1 crore; fails to beat Loveyapa

Ek Din box office collection day 1: Sunil Pandey's romantic drama Ek Din was released in theatres on May 1. The film starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi had a dull opening on Friday. The film’s opening has failed to beat the openings of films such as Loveyapa (2025) and Love Story (2021). Ek Din box office collection day 1: Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan in a still from the film.

Ek Din box office collection According to the trade website Sacnilk, Ek Din collected ₹0.81 crore net in India on its opening day. The film had an overall 14% occupancy. The Junaid-Sai film had a lukewarm opening when compared to other romances.

For context, Junaid’s theatrical debut Loveyapa, which did not fare well at the box office, had a ₹1.15 crore opening. Sai’s hit Telugu film Love Story collected ₹9.05 crore on its opening day. And the film is nowhere close to Hindi cinema’s best-performing romantic drama Saiyaara (2025), which had a ₹21.50 crore opening.

About Ek Din Ek Din is a romantic drama film directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan, and Aparna Purohit under Aamir Khan Productions. The film marks Sai’s debut in Bollywood and is Junaid’s second theatrical release. It is a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day. Initially scheduled for release in November 2025, it was pushed to May.

Hindustan Times’ review of the film reads: “Junaid largely fits the part. He holds his own in the emotional stretches, but as the film inches towards the climax, the writing stops doing him a favour and he begins to falter. And then there’s Sai Pallavi. She’s so effortlessly compelling that she commands your attention every time she’s on screen, and you feel her absence just as much when she isn’t. Her eyes do the heavy lifting with ease.” To sum it up: “Ek Din settles for something far more fleeting. It’s occasionally affecting courtesy Sai Pallavi’s presence, but it never quite hits the emotional crescendo it seems to be chasing.”

The film was screened in Mumbai ahead of its release, and Aamir teared up after watching it. He also praised Sai at an event, saying, “Sai has done such an amazing job, you are going to get blown away. For me, Sai is the best actress we have in our country today.” He added, “Junaid ne bhi thik thak kiya hai. Woh mera beta hai toh kuch bol nahi sakta (Even Junaid did a good job, but he is my son, so I can't say much). In fact, all the cast members have done a great job, and I am very happy for them,” about his son’s performance.