Rajat Kaul: Since the OTT boom, there has been no dearth of work

Published on Mar 11, 2023 06:32 PM IST

Seen in projects like Special OPS and Ranjish Hi Sahi, actor Rajat Kaul is ecstatic with the kind of response his last release has earned

ByS Farah Rizvi

Seen in projects like Special OPS and Ranjish Hi Sahi, actor Rajat Kaul is ecstatic with the kind of response his last release has earned.

“Who doesn’t want to be part of history in the making and Pathaan has been a real game changer for us. It has brought me back on track and I am so glad that I got to do this film. I still remember that when auditioning I had no idea that it was for such a big project,” says the Lucknowite who played Raafe in the film.

Kaul had earlier done an ad with Shah Rukh Khan and calls it sheer luck to have got another chance to share screen with him. “I remember, I was back from a Broadway Jaane Jigar being staged in the Middle East that I got to audition for this part. I was totally clueless about what the project was as back then things were very much under wraps. After I got the role and we started the shoot, I realised that it was SRK’s comeback film. I immediately knew that it was some kind of energy that was aligning all this for me. The film has helped me to add the missing loop in my career.”

As of now Kaul says that his family, especially his mother and friends, are happy with the way his career has shaped up. “Being an Army kid after completing my studies, along with my job in the hotel industry, I started doing theatre in Mumbai. I was looking for work to procure a better footing. Eventually, I got to start off my career with Ragini MMS followed by more work, but I knew I needed more to sustain and then OTT boom came about. Since then, there has been no dearth of work,” says the 24 and Mind the Malhotras actor.

Talking about his upcoming work, Kaul shares, “I have already shot for an OTT series Bambai Meri Jaan as well as another with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Also, I am glad to do the historical web series Taj: Divided by Blood with legendary Nasseruddin (Shah) sir that is set to go into a second season.”

