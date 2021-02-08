Rajeev Khandelwal: I don’t want to be a captive of a particular medium
From TV to films to OTT, Rajeev Khandelwal’s career has encompassed every medium and the actor wants to continue to keep experimenting and dabbling with newer projects.
“I don’t look at anything as a risk. I am a very instinctive person I am not really pre-empt what is going to happen. Be it leaving my first hit show (Kahiin to Hoga) or taking up a film like Aamir (2008). When I did the film, I was told no one was keen to be a part of it and that it was not a conventional launch,” he shares.
Khandelwal says that there have been people who have questioned his choices over the years.
“It is very difficult for me to tell the world that I do not calculate stuff before I take any call. I go by my instinct. So when I took up digital projects of course digital wasn’t that big. There were people, like my well wishers, questioning my move, but somehow because I was watching stuff on platforms. I felt that this was the future,” he says.
The 45-year-old says another reason why he took up OTT projects was because the variety that it offered to him as an actor.
“Also, the kind of people I was getting to associate with was great. I wanted to do short format series. It kind of worked for me. I didn’t think whether it would work or not. It was just another medium, I was experimenting with or dabbling in, and as long as people accept me I am happy,” explains Khandelwal, who also starred in aZee Theatreweb play, Court Martial.
While he acknowledges that OTT has become a prominent platform in the past one year amid the pandemic, the actor says he would not restrict himself to the digital space now.
“In the future also, I will dabble in some platform or the other. I don’t want to be a captive of a particular medium. I don’t want to be bound by anything. I should be accepted. When I look back and think about it I should feel happy that I could do TV, films and web. I drive strength from all this,” he concludes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mia Khalifa asks why Priyanka Chopra is silent on farmers' protests
- Mia Khalifa wants to know why Priyanka Chopra has remained silent on the farmers' protests. Priyanka had, in fact, commented on the matter in December.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana shares new pics from Dhaakad, here are other action films to hit screens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navya Nanda praises Nirmala Sitharaman for 'calling out sexism' during press con
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajeev Khandelwal: I don’t want to be a captive of a particular medium
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Radhika Apte: Now because of the OTTs, we know what people like and what they don’t
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suriya tests positive for Covid 19, Meezaan gives fans a peek into his home
- Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Actor Suriya tweeted to inform his fans that he had tested positive for coronavirus. Meezaan Jaaferi gave a glimpse of his home to his many fans during an Instagram live session.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Hindustan Times Trailblazer Award 2021: Jackky Bhagnani
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Diljit responds to Kangana's comments on TV interview: 'What is this drama?'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan Johar party: Kareena shares fresh pics from Yash and Roohi's birthday bash
- Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Karan Johar shared pictures from the birthday bash as Yash and Roohi Johar turned four.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inside Alia Bhatt's Maldivian holiday: Bikinis, dancing and selfies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kartik Aaryan shares throwback video of when he got a rose from a young girl
- Kartik Aaryan received a red rose from a young fan on Rose Day. Watch his response here. His fans, too, loved the gesture.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kunal Kemmu: In the film industry, ugte suraj ko sab salaam karte hain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pavail Gulati: I don’t like to constantly call people, or message them for work, have never asked directly for work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan pray for victims of Uttarakhand glacier burst
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inside Meezaan’s house: See his huge sneaker collection, cameo by sister Alaviaa
- During an Instagram live, Meezaan showed fans around his house, including his 'messy' room and balcony garden. His sister, Alaviaa Jaaferi, also made a brief appearance in the video.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox