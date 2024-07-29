Rajeev Khandelwal reacts to ban on Pakistani artists: 'Who are these politicians to dictate us'

Rajeev Khandelwal is known for portraying a wide range of characters in films, television, and web shows. The actor, who recently appeared in the Emraan Hashmi-starrer Showtime, responded to the ban on Pakistani artists. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Rajeev expressed his opinion that it is unjust for politicians to advocate a ban on Pakistani actors. (Also read: Rajeev Khandelwal says Sanjay Leela Bhansali made him wait for a film for 1 year) Rajeev Khandelwal recently called out the ban on Pakistani artists.

Rajeev Khandelwal slams ban on Pakistani artists

Rajeev, while speaking about ther ban on Pakistani artists, opined, “Nahi nahi, it is politics. Bohot galat hai. Logo ko ban karne waale kaun hote hain politicians. Humari politics dictate karti hai kuchh cheezo ko. Jaha pe pyaar badh sakta hai, uss pyaar ko bhi aap badhne nahi de rahe, for whatever reasons. So, I don't understand this. Mera comment karna bhi galat hoga kyuki mujhe samajh hi nahi aata hai ki kyu. Hum aman ki baat karte hain na. To jaha aman ban raha hai waha bhi political party ke log aa ke usko Hindu-Muslim ka angle de dete hain. Toh wo galat hai. Aisa thodi hai ki Pakistan ki government unhe agent ki tarah bhej rhi hai. Pata nahi. I have seen a lot of love coming (No, it is all politics. This is very wrong. Who are these politicians to ban artists? Our politics dictates a certain narrative. Where there is love blossoming between two nations, you don't even allow that for whatever reasons. So, I don't understand this. I also feel that it's wrong on my part to comment on this as I don't understand it. We often speak about harmony and peace. So, where there is genuine peace and harmony, there too political parties give it a Hindu-Muslim angle. That is not right. It's not that the Pakistani government is sending the artists as agents. I have only seen a lot of love coming).”

Rajeev Khandelwal's acting career

Rajeev is known for his work in popular Hindi television shows like Kahiin To Hoga and Sacch Ka Saamna. He made his Bollywood debut with Aamir (2008). He later acted in movies like Shiatan (2011) and Table No 21 (2013). Rajeev's Disney+ Hotstar show Showtime was recently renewed for the second season.